Silva, MacMath, video review lead RSL past LA Galaxy 1-0

The Associated Press
April 30, 2022 6:25 pm
SANDY, Utah (AP) — Marcelo Silva, Zac MacMath and a late video review led Real Salt Lake to a 1-0 victory over the LA Galaxy in MLS action on Saturday.

Silva scored the only goal just four minutes into the second half — heading in a corner kick by Pablo Ruiz — and MacMath saved all four shots he faced for RSL (4-2-4), which ended a five-match winless streak.

Dejan Joveljic appeared to score the equalizer in second-half stoppage time for the Galaxy (5-3-1), but an LA foul disallowed the goal after a video review.

The Galaxy had a 12-7 edge in shots, but RSL had five shots on goal to four for LA.

Jonathan Bond saved four of the five shots he faced for the Galaxy, who saw a four-match unbeaten streak end. MacMath’s saves all came in the second half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

