Arizona Snowbowl — Wed Reopen 04/07 machine groomed 63 – 63 base Thu/Fri: 10a-4p; Sat/Sun: 10a-4p; Open Thu-Sun.
|California
Bear Mountain — Wed 5:40a machine groomed 12 – 36 base 12 of 30 trails 40% open, 3 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p Apr 16: Last day.
Bear Valley — Wed 5:44a machine groomed 46 – 46 base 44 of 75 trails 59% open, 7 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 17: Last day.
Boreal — Wed 5:45a machine groomed 115 – 115 base 34 of 35 trails, 97% open 5 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-8p; Sat/Sun: 9a-8p.
China Peak — Closed for Snow Sports
Dodge Ridge — Closed for Snow Sports
Donner Ski Ranch — Wed 6:00a machine groomed 45 – 45 base 63% open 5 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Heavenly — Wed 6:41a spring snow machine groomed 23 – 63 base 80 of 97 trails, 70% open 5 miles, 3375 acres, 18 of 29 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Homewood — Wed 6:46a spring snow machine groomed 15 – 30 base 23 of 67 trails, 34% open 1000 acres, 3 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 17: Last day.
June — Wed 5:46a machine groomed 58 – 58 base 33 of 43 trails, 77% open 5 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p; Apr 10: Last day.
Kirkwood — Wed 6:21a machine groomed 47 – 58 base 84 of 90 trails, 93% open 3 miles, 2139 acres, 11 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Mammoth — Wed 6:39a machine groomed 50 – 90 base 154 of 154 trails 100% open, 3500 acres, 25 of 25 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Mountain High — Wed 6:24a spring snow machine groomed 12 – 24 base 7 of 59 trails 12% open, 4 of 14 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3p; Sat-Sun: 9a-3p.
Northstar — Wed 8:38a machine groomed 18 – 73 base 76 of 100 trails 76% open, 2964 acres, 11 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p Apr 17: Last day.
Palisades Tahoe — Wed 6:40a machine groomed 22 – 85 base 154 of 270 trails 57% open, 19 of 42 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Snow Summit — Wed 12:11p 36 – 36 base 16 of 32 trails 52% open, 5 of 15 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p Apr 16: Last day.
Snow Valley — Wed 6:52a machine groomed 18 – 36 base 10 of 30 trails 33% open, 3 of 12 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p Apr 17: Last day.
Soda Springs — Wed 5:47a machine groomed 112 – 112 base 19 of 20 trails 95% open, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon/Thu/Fri: 10a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Mon Apr 17: Last day.
Sugar Bowl — Wed 5:52a spring snow machine groomed 14 – 70 base 81 of 103 trails 79% open, 8 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun 9a-4p.
Tahoe Donner — Wed 5:42a machine groomed 32 – 32 base 14 of 15 trails 93% open, 3 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 10: Last day.
Diamond Peak — Closed for Snow Sports
|Nevada
Lee Canyon — Closed for Snow Sports
|California
Mt Rose — Wed 7:11a machine groomed 20 – 60 base 44 of 65 trails, 68% open 1075 acres, 6 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 17: Last day.
|PACIFIC NORTH
|Idaho
Bogus Basin — Closed for Snow Sports
Brundage — Wed 5:12a 1 new machine groomed 31 – 71 base 64 of 67 trails 4 of 6 lifts, 96% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 10: Last day.
Lookout Pass — Wed 11:47a 3 new packed powder machine groomed 55 – 77 base 33 of 38 trails 18 miles, 520 acres, 3 of 4 lifts, 87% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Apr 17: Last day.
Pomerelle — Wed Reopen 04/09 machine groomed 43 – 43 base 31 of 31 trails 2 of 3 lifts, 100% open, Sat: 9a-4p; Apr 09: Last day.
Schweitzer — Wed 8:56a 8 new machine groomed 58 – 103 base 92 of 92 trails 2900 acres, 6 of 10 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Silver Mountain — Wed 5:56a 5 new powder machine groomed 84 – 92 base 71 of 80 trails 6 of 7 lifts, 89% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Sun Valley — Wed 5:14a 2 new machine groomed 40 – 62 base 54 of 128 trails 1850 acres, 7 of 17 lifts, 42% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Apr 10: Last day.
Tamarack — Closed for Snow Sports
|Oregon
Anthony Lakes — Closed for Snow Sports
Hoodoo — Wed Reopen 04/07 machine groomed 43 – 43 base Thu/Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Sun.
Mt Bachelor — Wed No Recent Information spring snow machine groomed 67 – 85 base 118 of 121 trails, 9 of 15 lifts, 98% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Mt Hood Meadows — Wed 4:56a 17 new powder machine groomed 107 – 126 base 80 of 87 trails, 10 of 12 lifts, 92% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Mt Hood Skibowl — Wed Reopen 04/09 machine groomed 40 – 68 base Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Apr 10: Last day.
Timberline — Wed 5:37a machine groomed 123 – 123 base 9 of 9 lifts, 100% open Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
|Washington
49 Degrees North — Wed 5:03a 4 new powder machine groomed 63 – 98 base 76 of 89 trails 5 of 7 lifts, 85% open, Mon/Tue/Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Fri-Tue Apr 10: Last day.
Bluewood — Closed for Snow Sports
Crystal Mountain — Wed 11:45a 19 new powder machine groomed 107 – 107 base 78 of 85 trails, 9 of 11 lifts, 92% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Mission Ridge — Wed Reopen 04/09 powder 23 – 38 base Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Open Sat/Sun Apr 10: Last day.
Mt Baker — Wed 5:11a 21 new powder machine groomed 173 – 190 base 38 of 38 trails 6 of 8 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p20; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p.
Mt Spokane — Wed Reopen 04/06 machine groomed 38 – 69 base 52 of 58 trails 6 of 6 lifts, 90% open, Wed-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Wed-Sun Apr 10: Last day.
Stevens Pass — Wed 5:49a machine groomed 86 – 86 base 9 of 14 lifts, 64% open Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Summit at Snoqualmie — Wed Reopen 04/06 machine groomed 67 – 67 base 27 of 83 trails, 8 of 26 lifts, 33% open, Wed-Fri: 9a-5p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p; Open Wed-Sun.
Summit at Snoqualmie Alpental — Wed Reopen 04/08 machine groomed 106 – 165 base 18 of 24 trails, 4 of 5 lifts, 75% open, Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Open Fri-Sun.
White Pass — Wed Reopen 04/09 machine groomed 50 – 94 base 37 of 47 trails 5 of 8 lifts, 79% open, Sat/Sun: 8:45a-4p; Open Sat/Sun.
|CANADA
|British Columbia
Apex Mountain — Closed for Snow Sports
Baldy Mountain — Closed for Snow Sports
Big White — Wed 7:45a 4 new machine groomed 90 – 90 base 112 of 119 trails 94% open, 14 of 15 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:45a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:45a-4p Apr 10: Last day.
Cypress Mountain — Wed 1:12p machine groomed 146 – 146 base 31 of 53 trails 58% open, 5 of 9 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 10: Last day.
Fernie Alpine — Wed 7:59a 5 new variable machine groomed 54 – 111 base 112 of 142 trails 79% open, 9 of 10 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 10: Last day.
Grouse Mountain — Wed 1:39p machine groomed 109 – 149 base 28 of 33 trails 85% open, 3 of 5 lifts, smMon-Thu: 9a-9p Fri: 9a-10p; Sat: 8a-10p Sun: 8a-9p.
Hudson Bay — Wed Reopen 04/06 machine groomed 42 – 54 base 41 of 41 trails 100% open, 4 of 4 lifts Wed-Fri: 10a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p; Open Wed-Sun.
Kicking Horse — Wed 4:05a 8 new powder machine groomed 98 – 98 base 86 of 129 trails 67% open Mon-Fri: 10a-3p; Sat: 9a-7p Sun: 9a-3:30p.
Kimberley — Wed 5:17a 2 new machine groomed 40 – 158 base 52 of 80 trails 65% open, 4 of 5 lifts Mon-Wed: 9a-4:20p Thu/Fri: 9a-8:30p Sat: 9a-8:30p Sun: 9a-4:20p.
Last Frontier Heli Bell 2 — Wed 1:43p powder 143 – 143 base Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Last Frontier Heli Ripley Creek — Wed 1:44p powder 197 – 197 base Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Manning Park Resort — Closed for Snow Sports
Mount Seymour — Wed 1:46p machine groomed 106 – 122 base 40 of 40 trails 100% open, 4 of 5 lifts Mon-Fri: 9:30a-9:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-9:30p Apr 10: Last day.
Mount Washington Alpine Resort — Closed for Snow Sports
Panorama Mountain — Wed 6:02a 2 new powder machine groomed 14 – 59 base 124 of 135 trails, 92% open, 10 of 10 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Powder King — Wed 4:55a machine groomed 45 – 134 base 37 of 37 trails 100% open, 3 of 3 lifts Mon/Thu/Fri: 9a-3p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p Open Thu-Mon.
RED Mountain Resort — Closed for Snow Sports
Revelstoke Mountain — Wed 1:49p machine groomed 109 – 109 base 41 of 42 trails 98% open, 5 of 5 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3p.
Sasquatch Mountain Resort — Closed for Snow Sports
SilverStar — Closed for Snow Sports
Sun Peaks — Wed 6:49a machine groomed 70 – 92 base 133 of 137 trails, 97% open 11 of 13 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:30p Apr 10: Last day.
Whistler Blackcomb — Wed 6:13a 1 new packed powder machine groomed 124 – 124 base 239 of 240 trails, 100% open, 8171 acres, 24 of 37 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Whitewater — Closed for Snow Sports
|Manitoba
Asessippi Ski Area — Closed for Snow Sports
|Quebec
Camp Fortune — Closed for Snow Sports
Le Massif — Wed 6:09a machine groomed 24 – 24 base 53 of 53 trails, 100% open 4 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Mont Blanc — Closed for Snow Sports
Mont Cascades — Wed Reopen 04/09 machine groomed 30 – 30 base 12 of 20 trails 60% open, 3 of 5 lifts Sat/Sun: 9a-5p; Open, Sat/Sun Apr 10: Last day.
Mont Gleason — Closed for Snow Sports
Mont Habitant — Wed Reopen 04/09 hard packed machine groomed 28 – 28 base 10 of 11 trails 91% open, 2 of 3 lifts Sat/Sun: 8:30a-5p; Open Sat/Sun Apr 10: Last day.
Mont Orford — Closed for Snow Sports
Mont Rigaud — Closed for Snow Sports
Mont Sainte Anne — Wed 5:44a corn snow machine groomed 14 – 26 base 71 of 71 trails 100% open, 45 miles, 547 acres, 6 of 9 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Mont Ste Marie — Closed for Snow Sports
Mont Sutton — Wed Reopen 04/08 spring snow 10 – 24 base 29 of 60 trails 48% open, 14 miles, 131 acres, 3 of 10 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Owls Head — Wed Reopen 04/08 machine groomed 28 – 28 base 27 of 52 trails 52% open, 4 of 8 lifts Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Fri-Sun Apr 10: Last day.
Ski La Reserve — Wed Reopen 04/09 machine groomed 35 – 35 base 16 of 40 trails 40% open, 3 of 3 lifts Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:45p; Open Sat/Sun.
Sommet Gabriel — Closed for Snow Sports
Sommet Morin Heights — Closed for Snow Sports
Sommet Olympia — Closed for Snow Sports
Sommet Saint Sauveur — Wed 8:03a machine groomed 28 – 28 base 37 of 40 trails 93% open, 8 of 8 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-5p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-5p.
Stoneham — Wed 8:10a spring snow machine groomed 55 – 55 base 43 of 43 trails, 100% open 19 miles, 333 acres, 6 of 6 lifts Mon-Wed: 9a-4 Thur-Fri: 9a-7p Sat: 8:30a-7 Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Tremblant — Wed 8:04a machine groomed 39 – 39 base 102 of 102 trails, 100% open 12 of 14 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:45p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:45p.
Val D Irene — Wed Reopen 04/07 machine groomed 39 – 39 base 11 of 27 trails 41% open, 2 of 4 lifts Thu/Fri: 9a-3p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3p; Open Thu-Sun Apr 24: Last day.
versant Avila — Wed Reopen 04/09 machine groomed 28 – 28 base 12 of 13 trails 92% open, 2 of 3 lifts Sat/Sun: 8:30a-5p; Open Sat/Sun Apr 10: Last day.
|Ontario
Calabogie Peaks — Wed Reopen 04/08 machine groomed 20 – 25 base 15 of 24 trails 2 of 3 lifts Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Sat/Sun.
|New Brunswick
Crabbe Mountain — Closed for Snow Sports
Mont Farlagne — Closed for Snow Sports
|Alberta
Banff Norquay — Wed 7:40a 2 new machine groomed 48 – 48 base 55 of 60 trails 92% open, 6 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat-Sun: 9a-9p.
Canada Olympic Park — Closed for Snow Sports
Castle Mountain — Wed 5:42a 6 new spring snow machine groomed 28 – 74 base 89 of 95 trails 94% open, 3300 acres, 5 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Lake Louise — Wed 5:58a 4 new spring snow machine groomed 64 – 98 base 155 of 161 trails 96% open, 11 of 11 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Marmot Basin — Wed 2:21p machine groomed 59 – 59 base 91 of 91 trails 100% open, 7 of 7 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Nakiska — Wed 2:23p machine groomed 43 – 43 base 69 of 79 trails, 87% open 6 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 24: Last day.
Sunshine Village — Wed 5:12a 4 new machine groomed 89 – 89 base 132 of 145 trails, 91% open, 11 of 13 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
|ALASKA
|Alaska
Alyeska Resort — Wed 8:32a 1 new powder machine groomed 45 – 202 base 76 of 76 trails 100% open, 5 of 7 lifts Mon-Fri: 11a-6p; Sat/Sun: 11a-6p.
Eaglecrest — Wed Reopen 04/06 wet snow 56 – 184 base 33 of 36 trails 92% open, 3 of 4 lifts Wed-Fri: 9-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Wed-Sun.
|CANADA
|Quebec
Station Mont Sainte Anne XC — Wed Reopen 04/09 spring snow 12 – 18 base Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
