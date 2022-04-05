LEBANON, N.H. (AP) — Latest skiing conditions, as supplied by SnoCountry Mountain Reports. Conditions are subject to change due to weather, skier/rider traffic and other factors. Be aware of changing conditions. For more information go to www.snocountry.com

Tuesday, Apr. 5 NORTHEAST Maine

Bigrock Mountain — Closed for Snow Sports

Black Mtn — Closed for Snow Sports

Saddleback — Wed 6:28a loose granular machine groomed 26 – 48 base 47 of 68 trails 69% open, 123 acres, 3 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 10a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p Apr 16: Last day.

Shawnee Peak — Closed for Snow Sports

Sugarloaf — Wed 2:24p frozen granular machine groomed 15 – 25 base 45 of 162 trails 28% open, 27 miles, 210 acres, 5 of 13 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:50p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:50p.

Sunday River — Wed 8:06a machine groomed 20 – 40 base 62 of 135 trails 46% open, 23 miles, 326 acres, 6 of 18 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p; Apr 24: Last day.

Massachusetts

Wachusett — Closed for Snow Sports

New Hampshire

Attitash — Closed for Snow Sports

Bretton Woods — Wed 6:48a spring snow machine groomed 12 – 24 base 22 of 98 trails 22% open, 10 miles, 163 acres, 3 of 10 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 10: Last day.

Cannon Mountain — Wed 7:08a machine groomed 16 – 58 base 49 of 97 trails 51% open, 12 miles, 163 acres, 5 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p; Apr 10: Last day.

Gunstock — Closed for Snow Sports

Loon Mountain — Wed 7:54a machine groomed 32 – 41 base 30 of 61 trails 49% open, 9 miles, 178 acres, 3 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p; Apr 10: Last day.

Mount Sunapee — Closed for Snow Sports

Ragged Mountain — Closed for Snow Sports

Waterville Valley — Wed 7:45a hard packed machine groomed 10 – 15 base 20 of 61 trails 19% open, 91 acres, 4 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p Apr 10: Last day.

Wildcat — Wed 6:26a spring snow machine groomed 12 – 12 base 10 of 48 trails, 21% open 2 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:30p.

New York

Belleayre — Wed 4:08p machine groomed 6 – 28 base 16 of 64 trails, 32% open 7 miles, 56 acres, 2 of 8 lifts, Mon/Tue/Fri: 9a-4p; Sat: 9a-4p Open Tue/Fri/Sat;Apr 09: Last day.

Bristol Mountain — Wed Reopen 04/09 machine groomed 16 – 36 base Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Sat/Sun.

Gore Mountain — Wed 4:29p variable machine groomed 5 – 29 base 36 of 108 trails 55% open, 16 miles, 194 acres, 5 of 14 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Greek Peak — Closed for Snow Sports

Holiday Valley — Wed 5:32p machine groomed 8 – 42 base 7 of 60 trails 12% open, 1 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a – 4:30p Apr 10: Last day.

HoliMont — Wed Reopen 04/09 machine groomed 10 – 41 base 59% open 2 of 8 lifts, Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4:20p; Open Sat/Sun:Apr 10: Last day.

Hunter Mountain — Wed 5:55a machine groomed 12 – 24 base 24 of 67 trails 36% open, 5 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 10: Last day.

Thunder Ridge — Closed for Snow Sports

West Mountain — Closed for Snow Sports

Whiteface — Wed 1:12p spring snow machine groomed 17 – 29 base 44 of 91 trails 49% open, 12 miles, 147 acres, 5 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p; Apr 10: Last day.

Windham Mountain — Closed for Snow Sports

Woods Valley — Closed for Snow Sports

Vermont

Bolton Valley — Closed for Snow Sports

Bromley Mountain — Closed for Snow Sports

Burke Mountain — Wed 6:28a machine groomed 12 – 25 base 11 of 50 trails 30% open, 1 of 4 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 10: Last day.

Jay Peak — Wed 6:00a machine groomed 16 – 36 base 73 of 81 trails, 90% open 8 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Killington — Wed 3:42p spring snow machine groomed 24 – 28 base 90 of 155 trails 58% open, 54 miles, 452 acres, 11 of 22 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Middlebury Snow Bowl — Closed for Snow Sports

Mount Snow — Wed 7:14a spring snow machine groomed 14 – 14 base 6 of 87 trails, 7% open 1 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Okemo Mountain — Wed 7:15a machine groomed 18 – 24 base 62 of 121 trails 51% open, 22 miles, 358 acres, 6 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p; Apr 17: Last day.

Smugglers Notch — Wed 4:25p machine groomed 10 – 42 base 19 of 78 trails 24% open, 1 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p Apr 10: Last day.

Stowe — Wed 6:42a machine groomed 12 – 36 base 52 of 116 trails, 45% open 19 miles, 269 acres, 3 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Stratton Mountain — Wed 6:12a machine groomed 14 – 14 base 40 of 99 trails 40% open, 207 acres, 5 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p Apr 10: Last day.

Sugarbush — Wed 6:28a machine groomed 16 – 35 base 31 of 111 trails 28% open, 136 acres, 2 of 16 lifts, Mon-Fri: 10a-5p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p.

Viking Nordic XC — Closed for Snow Sports

