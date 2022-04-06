Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Arizona Snowbowl — Wed Reopen 04/07 machine groomed 63 – 63 base Thu/Fri: 10a-4p; Sat/Sun: 10a-4p; Open Thu-Sun.
|California
Bear Mountain — Wed 5:40a machine groomed 12 – 36 base 12 of 30 trails 40% open, 3 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p Apr 16: Last day.
Bear Valley — Wed 5:44a machine groomed 46 – 46 base 44 of 75 trails 59% open, 7 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 17: Last day.
Boreal — Wed 7:12a machine groomed 115 – 115 base 34 of 35 trails, 97% open 5 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-8p; Sat/Sun: 9a-8p.
Insight by Veritas: Federal systems house troves of data that make them likely ransomware targets: personally identifiable information, financial records, and highly classified files. CISA, DISA and FHFA share tips on how to make agency systems less desirable targets.
China Peak — Closed for Snow Sports
Dodge Ridge — Closed for Snow Sports
Donner Ski Ranch — Wed 7:05a machine groomed 45 – 45 base 63% open 5 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Heavenly — Wed 6:42a spring snow machine groomed 18 – 57 base 78 of 97 trails, 66% open 5 miles, 3165 acres, 18 of 29 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Homewood — Wed 8:25a spring snow machine groomed 10 – 20 base 20 of 67 trails, 30% open 3 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 17: Last day.
June — Wed 7:14a machine groomed 58 – 58 base 33 of 43 trails, 77% open 6 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p; Apr 10: Last day.
Kirkwood — Wed 6:21a machine groomed 47 – 58 base 84 of 90 trails, 93% open 3 miles, 2139 acres, 11 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Mammoth — Wed No Recent Information machine groomed 50 – 90 base 154 of 154 trails, 100% open, 3500 acres, 25 of 25 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Mountain High — Wed 6:24a spring snow machine groomed 12 – 24 base 7 of 59 trails 12% open, 4 of 14 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3p; Sat-Sun: 9a-3p.
Northstar — Wed 5:55a machine groomed 18 – 70 base 74 of 100 trails 74% open, 2813 acres, 11 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p Apr 17: Last day.
Palisades Tahoe — Wed 6:52a machine groomed 20 – 83 base 150 of 270 trails 56% open, 19 of 42 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Snow Summit — Wed 11:14a 12 – 12 base 16 of 32 trails 52% open, 5 of 15 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p Apr 16: Last day.
Snow Valley — Wed 7:13a machine groomed 12 – 36 base 4 of 30 trails 13% open, 2 of 12 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p Apr 17: Last day.
Soda Springs — Wed Reopen 04/07 machine groomed 112 – 112 base Mon/Thu/Fri: 10a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Mon Apr 17: Last day.
Sugar Bowl — Wed 5:59a spring snow machine groomed 14 – 68 base 63 of 103 trails 61% open, 5 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun 9a-4p.
Tahoe Donner — Wed 7:18a machine groomed 32 – 32 base 14 of 15 trails 93% open, 3 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 10: Last day.
Diamond Peak — Closed for Snow Sports
|Nevada
Lee Canyon — Closed for Snow Sports
|California
Mt Rose — Wed 6:56a machine groomed 20 – 60 base 44 of 65 trails, 68% open 1075 acres, 6 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 17: Last day.
|PACIFIC NORTH
|Idaho
Bogus Basin — Closed for Snow Sports
Brundage — Wed 5:01a machine groomed 31 – 71 base 64 of 67 trails, 4 of 6 lifts 96% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 10: Last day.
Lookout Pass — Wed 8:48a 1 new packed powder machine groomed 54 – 75 base 38 of 38 trails 20 miles, 560 acres, 4 of 4 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Apr 17: Last day.
Pomerelle — Wed Reopen 04/09 machine groomed 43 – 43 base 31 of 31 trails 2 of 3 lifts, 100% open, Sat: 9a-4p; Apr 09: Last day.
Schweitzer — Wed 3:09p packed powder 57 – 101 base 92 of 92 trails, 2900 acres 6 of 10 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 10: Last day.
Silver Mountain — Wed 7:23a 1 new machine groomed 78 – 88 base 72 of 80 trails 5 of 7 lifts, 90% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Sun Valley — Wed 5:19a machine groomed 40 – 62 base 54 of 128 trails, 1850 acres 7 of 17 lifts, 42% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 10: Last day.
Tamarack — Closed for Snow Sports
|Oregon
Anthony Lakes — Closed for Snow Sports
Hoodoo — Wed Reopen 04/07 machine groomed 43 – 43 base Thu/Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Sun.
Mt Bachelor — Wed 6:54a spring snow machine groomed 83 – 110 base 118 of 121 trails 9 of 15 lifts, 98% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Mt Hood Meadows — Wed 4:57a 2 new powder machine groomed 108 – 126 base 80 of 87 trails, 10 of 12 lifts, 92% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Mt Hood Skibowl — Wed Reopen 04/09 machine groomed 40 – 68 base Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Apr 10: Last day.
Timberline — Wed 7:09a 15 new machine groomed 141 – 141 base 5 of 9 lifts 56% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
|Washington
49 Degrees North — Wed 5:14a spring snow machine groomed 63 – 98 base 76 of 89 trails 4 of 7 lifts, 85% open, Mon/Tue/Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Fri-Tue Apr 10: Last day.
Bluewood — Closed for Snow Sports
Crystal Mountain — Wed 8:00a 2 new packed powder machine groomed 105 – 105 base 81 of 85 trails, 10 of 11 lifts, 95% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Mission Ridge — Wed Reopen 04/09 powder 23 – 38 base Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Open Sat/Sun Apr 10: Last day.
Mt Baker — Wed 5:14a 9 new powder machine groomed 180 – 201 base 38 of 38 trails 4 of 8 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p20; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p.
Mt Spokane — Wed 6:53a machine groomed 46 – 78 base 44 of 58 trails 6 of 6 lifts, 76% open, Wed-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Wed-Sun Apr 10: Last day.
Stevens Pass — Wed 5:49a machine groomed 86 – 86 base 9 of 14 lifts, 64% open Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Summit at Snoqualmie — Wed 7:40a 10 new machine groomed 70 – 70 base 26 of 83 trails, 5 of 26 lifts, 31% open, Wed-Fri: 9a-5p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p; Open Wed-Sun.
Summit at Snoqualmie Alpental — Wed Reopen 04/08 machine groomed 106 – 165 base 18 of 24 trails, 4 of 5 lifts, 75% open, Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Open Fri-Sun.
White Pass — Wed 6:42a machine groomed 78 – 122 base 40 of 47 trails 5 of 8 lifts, 85% open, Mon-Fri: 8:45a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:45a-4p.
|CANADA
|British Columbia
Apex Mountain — Closed for Snow Sports
Baldy Mountain — Closed for Snow Sports
Big White — Wed 6:07a 3 new machine groomed 94 – 94 base 112 of 119 trails 94% open, 14 of 15 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:45a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:45a-4p Apr 10: Last day.
Cypress Mountain — Wed No Recent Information machine groomed 146 – 146 base 31 of 53 trails, 58% open, 5 of 9 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Apr 10: Last day.
Fernie Alpine — Wed 8:28a variable machine groomed 54 – 116 base 112 of 142 trails 79% open, 9 of 10 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 10: Last day.
Grouse Mountain — Wed No Recent Information machine groomed 109 – 149 base 28 of 33 trails, 85% open, 3 of 5 lifts, smMon-Thu: 9a-9p Fri: 9a-10p; Sat: 8a-10p Sun: 8a-9p.
Hudson Bay — Wed 6:58a machine groomed 42 – 54 base 41 of 41 trails, 100% open 3 of 4 lifts Wed-Fri: 10a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p; Open Wed-Sun Apr 10: Last day.
Kicking Horse — Wed 3:57a 2 new powder machine groomed 98 – 98 base 86 of 129 trails 67% open Mon-Fri: 10a-3p; Sat: 9a-7p Sun: 9a-3:30p.
Kimberley — Wed 5:13a machine groomed 43 – 158 base 52 of 80 trails, 65% open 4 of 5 lifts Mon-Wed: 9a-4:20p Thu/Fri: 9a-8:30p; Sat: 9a-8:30p Sun: 9a-4:20p.
Last Frontier Heli Bell 2 — Wed 5:35a 3 new powder 157 – 157 base Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Last Frontier Heli Ripley Creek — Wed 5:36a powder 238 – 238 base Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Manning Park Resort — Closed for Snow Sports
Mount Seymour — Wed 5:39a 11 new machine groomed 122 – 129 base 22 of 40 trails 55% open, 4 of 5 lifts Mon-Fri: 9:30a-9:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-9:30p Apr 10: Last day.
Mount Washington Alpine Resort — Closed for Snow Sports
Panorama Mountain — Wed 6:08a 1 new packed powder machine groomed 12 – 61 base 130 of 135 trails, 96% open, 10 of 10 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Powder King — Wed Reopen 04/07 machine groomed 45 – 134 base Mon/Thu/Fri: 9a-3p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p; Open Thu-Mon Apr 10: Last day.
RED Mountain Resort — Closed for Snow Sports
Revelstoke Mountain — Wed 5:44a 4 new machine groomed 121 – 121 base 36 of 42 trails, 86% open, 5 of 5 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3p Apr 17: Last day.
Sasquatch Mountain Resort — Closed for Snow Sports
SilverStar — Closed for Snow Sports
Sun Peaks — Wed 6:59a 2 new machine groomed 72 – 93 base 131 of 137 trails 96% open, 11 of 13 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:30p Apr 10: Last day.
Whistler Blackcomb — Wed 5:59a machine groomed 120 – 120 base 239 of 240 trails 100% open, 8171 acres, 24 of 37 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Whitewater — Closed for Snow Sports
|Manitoba
Asessippi Ski Area — Closed for Snow Sports
|Quebec
Camp Fortune — Closed for Snow Sports
Le Massif — Wed 9:11a machine groomed 24 – 24 base 29 of 53 trails, 55% open 4 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p; Apr 17: Last day.
Mont Blanc — Closed for Snow Sports
Mont Cascades — Wed Reopen 04/09 machine groomed 30 – 30 base 12 of 20 trails 60% open, 3 of 5 lifts Sat/Sun: 9a-5p; Open, Sat/Sun Apr 10: Last day.
Mont Gleason — Closed for Snow Sports
Mont Habitant — Wed Reopen 04/09 hard packed machine groomed 28 – 28 base 10 of 11 trails 91% open, 2 of 3 lifts Sat/Sun: 8:30a-5p; Open Sat/Sun Apr 10: Last day.
Mont Orford — Closed for Snow Sports
Mont Rigaud — Closed for Snow Sports
Mont Sainte Anne — Wed 6:22a corn snow machine groomed 14 – 26 base 71 of 71 trails 100% open, 45 miles, 547 acres, 6 of 9 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Mont Ste Marie — Closed for Snow Sports
Mont Sutton — Wed Reopen 04/08 spring snow 10 – 24 base 29 of 60 trails 48% open, 14 miles, 131 acres, 3 of 10 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Owls Head — Wed Reopen 04/08 machine groomed 28 – 28 base 27 of 52 trails 52% open, 4 of 8 lifts Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Fri-Sun Apr 10: Last day.
Ski La Reserve — Wed Reopen 04/09 machine groomed 35 – 35 base 16 of 40 trails 40% open, 3 of 3 lifts Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:45p; Open Sat/Sun.
Sommet Gabriel — Closed for Snow Sports
Sommet Morin Heights — Closed for Snow Sports
Sommet Olympia — Closed for Snow Sports
Sommet Saint Sauveur — Wed 8:58a machine groomed 28 – 28 base 24 of 40 trails 60% open, 4 of 8 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-5p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-5p.
Stoneham — Wed 6:28a spring snow machine groomed 55 – 55 base 43 of 43 trails, 100% open 19 miles, 333 acres, 6 of 6 lifts Mon-Wed: 9a-4 Thur-Fri: 9a-7p Sat: 8:30a-7 Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Tremblant — Wed 9:01a machine groomed 39 – 39 base 90 of 102 trails, 88% open 8 of 14 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:45p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:45p Apr 17: Last day.
Val D Irene — Wed Reopen 04/07 machine groomed 39 – 39 base 11 of 27 trails 41% open, 2 of 4 lifts Thu/Fri: 9a-3p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3p; Open Thu-Sun Apr 24: Last day.
versant Avila — Wed Reopen 04/09 machine groomed 28 – 28 base 12 of 13 trails 92% open, 2 of 3 lifts Sat/Sun: 8:30a-5p; Open Sat/Sun Apr 10: Last day.
|Ontario
Calabogie Peaks — Wed Reopen 04/09 machine groomed 20 – 25 base 15 of 24 trails 2 of 3 lifts Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Sat/Sun.
|New Brunswick
Crabbe Mountain — Closed for Snow Sports
Mont Farlagne — Closed for Snow Sports
|Alberta
Banff Norquay — Wed 9:14a machine groomed 48 – 48 base 55 of 60 trails 92% open, 6 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat-Sun: 9a-9p.
Canada Olympic Park — Closed for Snow Sports
Castle Mountain — Wed 5:40a 4 new powder machine groomed 29 – 78 base 89 of 95 trails 94% open, 3300 acres, 5 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Lake Louise — Wed 6:12a 1 new spring snow machine groomed 64 – 97 base 151 of 161 trails 94% open, 11 of 11 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Marmot Basin — Wed 6:29a 1 new machine groomed 61 – 61 base 91 of 91 trails 100% open, 7 of 7 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; May 01: Last day.
Nakiska — Wed 6:33a machine groomed 53 – 53 base 71 of 79 trails, 90% open 4 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 24: Last day.
Sunshine Village — Wed 5:11a machine groomed 89 – 89 base 132 of 145 trails 91% open, 11 of 13 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
|ALASKA
|Alaska
Alyeska Resort — Wed 8:32a powder machine groomed 45 – 202 base 76 of 76 trails 100% open, 5 of 7 lifts Mon-Fri: 11a-6p; Sat/Sun: 11a-6p.
Eaglecrest — Wed 6:46a 2 new machine groomed 61 – 184 base 35 of 36 trails 97% open, 3 of 4 lifts Wed-Fri: 9-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 09: Last day.
|CANADA
|Quebec
Station Mont Sainte Anne XC — Wed Reopen 04/09 spring snow 12 – 18 base Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.