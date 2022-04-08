Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Arizona Snowbowl — Wed 6:46a machine groomed 60 – 60 base 40 of 48 trails 83% open, 7 of 8 lifts, Thu/Fri: 10a-4p; Sat/Sun: 10a-4p; Open Thu-Sun.
|California
Bear Mountain — Wed 6:20a machine groomed 12 – 12 base 12 of 30 trails 40% open, 3 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p Apr 16: Last day.
Bear Valley — Wed 6:48a machine groomed 46 – 46 base 41 of 75 trails 55% open, 6 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 17: Last day.
Boreal — Wed 6:26a machine groomed 115 – 115 base 29 of 35 trails, 83% open 5 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-8p; Sat/Sun: 9a-8p; Apr 17: Last day.
Donner Ski Ranch — Closed for Snow Sports
Heavenly — Wed 6:26a spring snow machine groomed 18 – 54 base 72 of 97 trails, 74% open 5 miles, 3028 acres, 18 of 29 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Homewood — Wed 8:25a spring snow machine groomed 10 – 20 base 20 of 67 trails, 30% open 3 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 17: Last day.
June — Wed 6:34a machine groomed 58 – 58 base 33 of 43 trails, 77% open 6 of 6 lifts, Fri: 8a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p; Apr 10: Last day.
Kirkwood — Wed 6:26a machine groomed 43 – 55 base 84 of 90 trails, 93% open 3 miles, 2139 acres, 11 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Mammoth — Wed 6:58a machine groomed 37 – 73 base 154 of 154 trails 100% open, 3500 acres, 24 of 25 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Mountain High — Wed 11:39a spring snow machine groomed 12 – 12 base 6 of 59 trails 10% open, 2 of 14 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3p; Sat-Sun: 9a-3p.
Northstar — Wed 6:01a machine groomed 18 – 67 base 66 of 100 trails 66% open, 2666 acres, 8 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p Apr 17: Last day.
Palisades Tahoe — Wed 7:06a machine groomed 20 – 80 base 181 of 270 trails 67% open, 20 of 42 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Snow Summit — Wed 11:14a 12 – 12 base 11 of 32 trails 35% open, 4 of 15 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p Apr 16: Last day.
Snow Valley — Wed 7:09a machine groomed 12 – 24 base 4 of 30 trails 13% open, 2 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3p.
Soda Springs — Wed 6:51a machine groomed 112 – 112 base 19 of 20 trails 95% open, 6 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 10a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 17: Last day.
Sugar Bowl — Wed 5:42a spring snow machine groomed 14 – 67 base 68 of 103 trails 66% open, 5 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun 9a-4p.
Tahoe Donner — Wed 6:41a machine groomed 32 – 32 base 14 of 15 trails 93% open, 3 of 5 lifts, Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 10: Last day.
Mt Rose — Wed 6:57a machine groomed 20 – 60 base 44 of 65 trails, 68% open 1075 acres, 6 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 17: Last day.
|PACIFIC NORTH
|Idaho
Brundage — Wed 5:09a machine groomed 30 – 72 base 62 of 67 trails, 4 of 6 lifts 93% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 10: Last day.
Lookout Pass — Wed 1:53p machine groomed 51 – 71 base 38 of 38 trails, 20 miles 560 acres, 4 of 4 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Apr 17: Last day.
Pomerelle — Wed Reopen 04/09 machine groomed 43 – 43 base 31 of 31 trails 2 of 3 lifts, 100% open, Sat: 9a-4p; Apr 09: Last day.
Schweitzer — Wed 5:19a machine groomed 55 – 99 base 92 of 92 trails, 2900 acres 6 of 10 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 10: Last day.
Silver Mountain — Wed 7:00a machine groomed 78 – 88 base 70 of 80 trails 5 of 7 lifts, 88% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Sun Valley — Wed 5:53a machine groomed 40 – 62 base 62 of 128 trails, 1850 acres 7 of 17 lifts, 48% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 10: Last day.
|Oregon
Hoodoo — Wed 1:49p machine groomed 53 – 53 base 26 of 40 trails, 4 of 5 lifts 65% open, Thu/Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Sun.
Mt Bachelor — Wed 6:43a spring snow machine groomed 74 – 101 base 119 of 121 trails 9 of 15 lifts, 98% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Mt Hood Meadows — Wed 5:38a variable machine groomed 108 – 126 base 80 of 87 trails 5 of 12 lifts, 92% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Mt Hood Skibowl — Wed Reopen 04/09 machine groomed 40 – 68 base Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Apr 10: Last day.
Timberline — Wed 4:00a variable machine groomed 136 – 136 base 6 of 9 lifts, 67% open Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
|Washington
49 Degrees North — Wed 5:21a spring snow machine groomed 63 – 98 base 76 of 89 trails 4 of 7 lifts, 85% open, Mon/Tue/Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Fri-Tue Apr 10: Last day.
Crystal Mountain — Wed 8:17p 2 new packed powder machine groomed 105 – 105 base 73 of 85 trails, 9 of 11 lifts, 86% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Mission Ridge — Wed Reopen 04/09 powder 23 – 38 base Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Open Sat/Sun Apr 10: Last day.
Mt Baker — Wed 5:18a powder machine groomed 159 – 180 base 38 of 38 trails 6 of 8 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p20; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p.
Mt Spokane — Wed 7:13a machine groomed 42 – 76 base 44 of 58 trails 6 of 6 lifts, 76% open, Fri: 9a-4p; Sat: 9a-4p Sun: 9a-1p; Apr 10: Last day.
Stevens Pass — Operating, no details Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Summit at Snoqualmie — Wed 4:02a variable machine groomed 70 – 70 base 15 of 83 trails 4 of 26 lifts, 18% open, Wed-Fri: 9a-5p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p; Open Wed-Sun.
Summit at Snoqualmie Alpental — Wed Reopen 04/08 machine groomed 106 – 165 base 18 of 24 trails, 4 of 5 lifts, 75% open, Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Open Fri-Sun.
White Pass — Wed 6:45a machine groomed 70 – 114 base 37 of 47 trails 5 of 8 lifts, 79% open, Mon-Fri: 8:45a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:45a-4p.
|CANADA
|British Columbia
Big White — Wed 7:38a machine groomed 89 – 89 base 112 of 119 trails, 94% open 14 of 15 lifts Fri: 8:45a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:45a-4p; Apr 10: Last day.
Cypress Mountain — Wed No Recent Information machine groomed 146 – 146 base 31 of 53 trails, 58% open, 5 of 9 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Apr 10: Last day.
Fernie Alpine — Wed 7:49a variable machine groomed 49 – 113 base 112 of 142 trails 79% open, 9 of 10 lifts Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 10: Last day.
Grouse Mountain — Wed 7:42a machine groomed 126 – 170 base 33 of 33 trails 100% open, 4 of 5 lifts, smMon-Fri: 11a-8p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.
Hudson Bay — Wed 7:45a 5 new machine groomed 42 – 54 base 41 of 41 trails 100% open, 3 of 4 lifts Fri: 10a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p; Apr 10: Last day.
Kicking Horse — Wed 3:38a packed powder machine groomed 95 – 95 base 86 of 129 trails 67% open Mon-Fri: 10a-3p; Sat: 9a-7p Sun: 9a-3:30p.
Kimberley — Wed 5:13a machine groomed 41 – 158 base 52 of 80 trails, 65% open 4 of 5 lifts Mon-Wed: 9a-4:20p Thu/Fri: 9a-8:30p; Sat: 9a-8:30p Sun: 9a-4:20p; Apr 10: Last day.
Last Frontier Heli Bell 2 — Wed 7:49a 2 new powder 157 – 157 base Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Last Frontier Heli Ripley Creek — Wed 7:51a 16 new powder 236 – 236 base Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Mount Seymour — Wed 7:54a machine groomed 112 – 150 base 31 of 40 trails 78% open, 4 of 5 lifts Fri: 9:30a-9:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-9:30p Apr 10: Last day.
Panorama Mountain — Wed 6:07a spring snow machine groomed 10 – 61 base 125 of 135 trails 93% open, 10 of 10 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Powder King — Wed 1:47p machine groomed 45 – 134 base 37 of 37 trails 100% open, 3 of 3 lifts Mon/Thu/Fri: 9a-3p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p Open Thu-Mon Apr 10: Last day.
Revelstoke Mountain — Wed 7:57a machine groomed 116 – 116 base 35 of 42 trails 83% open, 5 of 5 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3p Apr 17: Last day.
Sun Peaks — Wed 6:53a machine groomed 70 – 91 base 131 of 137 trails, 96% open 11 of 13 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:30p Apr 10: Last day.
Whistler Blackcomb — Wed 5:55a 1 new spring snow machine groomed 114 – 114 base 239 of 240 trails, 100% open, 8171 acres, 24 of 37 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
|Quebec
Le Massif — Wed 6:17a 3 new machine groomed 24 – 24 base 53 of 53 trails 100% open, 4 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p Apr 17: Last day.
Mont Cascades — Wed Reopen 04/09 machine groomed 30 – 30 base 12 of 20 trails 60% open, 3 of 5 lifts Sat/Sun: 9a-5p; Open, Sat/Sun Apr 10: Last day.
Mont Habitant — Closed for Snow Sports
Mont Sainte Anne — Wed 6:33a 3 new corn snow machine groomed 14 – 26 base 71 of 71 trails, 100% open, 45 miles, 547 acres, 5 of 9 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Mont Sutton — Wed Reopen 04/09 spring snow 8 – 22 base Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Owls Head — Wed Reopen 04/09 machine groomed 28 – 28 base 27 of 52 trails 52% open, 4 of 8 lifts Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Fri-Sun Apr 10: Last day.
Ski La Reserve — Wed Reopen 04/09 machine groomed 35 – 35 base 16 of 40 trails 40% open, 3 of 3 lifts Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:45p; Open Sat/Sun.
Sommet Saint Sauveur — Wed Reopen 04/09 machine groomed 28 – 28 base Mon-Fri: 8:30a-5p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-5p.
Stoneham — Wed 6:55a spring snow machine groomed 55 – 55 base 34 of 43 trails, 79% open 19 miles, 333 acres, 4 of 6 lifts Mon-Wed: 9a-4 Thur-Fri: 9a-7p Sat: 8:30a-7 Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Tremblant — Wed 11:02a 4 new machine groomed 39 – 39 base 77 of 102 trails 73% open, 7 of 14 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:45p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:45p Apr 17: Last day.
Val D Irene — Wed 10:19a machine groomed 39 – 39 base 20 of 27 trails, 74% open 2 of 4 lifts Thu/Fri: 9a-3p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3p; Open Thu-Sun Apr 24: Last day.
versant Avila — Wed Reopen 04/09 machine groomed 28 – 28 base 12 of 13 trails 92% open, 2 of 3 lifts Sat/Sun: 8:30a-5p; Open Sat/Sun Apr 10: Last day.
|Ontario
Calabogie Peaks — Wed Reopen 04/16 machine groomed 20 – 25 base 15 of 24 trails 2 of 3 lifts Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Sat/Sun.
|Alberta
Banff Norquay — Wed 8:26a machine groomed 48 – 48 base 42 of 60 trails 70% open, 5 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat-Sun: 9a-9p.
Castle Mountain — Wed 5:58a powder machine groomed 29 – 78 base 89 of 95 trails 94% open, 3300 acres, 5 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Lake Louise — Wed 6:20a spring snow machine groomed 64 – 97 base 151 of 161 trails 94% open, 11 of 11 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Marmot Basin — Wed 8:28a machine groomed 58 – 58 base 91 of 91 trails 100% open, 7 of 7 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; May 01: Last day.
Nakiska — Wed 8:36a machine groomed 53 – 53 base 68 of 79 trails, 86% open 5 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 24: Last day.
Sunshine Village — Wed 6:06a machine groomed 86 – 86 base 132 of 145 trails 91% open, 11 of 13 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
|ALASKA
|Alaska
Alyeska Resort — Wed 8:32a powder machine groomed 45 – 202 base 76 of 76 trails 100% open, 5 of 7 lifts Mon-Fri: 11a-6p; Sat/Sun: 11a-6p.
Eaglecrest — Wed 6:46a machine groomed 61 – 184 base 35 of 36 trails, 97% open 3 of 4 lifts Wed-Fri: 9-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 09: Last day.
