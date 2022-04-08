LEBANON, N.H. (AP) — Latest skiing conditions, as supplied by SnoCountry Mountain Reports. Conditions are subject to change due to weather, skier/rider traffic and other factors. Be aware of changing conditions. For more information go to www.snocountry.com

Friday, Apr. 8 NORTHEAST Maine

Saddleback — Wed Reopen 04/08 machine groomed 26 – 48 base 49 of 68 trails 72% open, 3 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 10a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p Apr 16: Last day.

Sugarloaf — Wed 7:05a frozen granular machine groomed 15 – 25 base 69 of 162 trails 43% open, 29 miles, 354 acres, 8 of 13 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:50p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:50p.

Sunday River — Wed 8:37a machine groomed 20 – 40 base 60 of 135 trails 44% open, 23 miles, 319 acres, 6 of 18 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p; Apr 24: Last day.

New Hampshire

Bretton Woods — Wed 1:21p spring snow machine groomed 12 – 24 base 20 of 98 trails 20% open, 8 miles, 151 acres, 2 of 10 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 10: Last day.

Cannon Mountain — Wed Reopen 04/10 machine groomed 16 – 58 base Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p; Apr 10: Last day.

Loon Mountain — Wed 8:02a machine groomed 32 – 41 base 32 of 61 trails 52% open, 14 miles, 185 acres, 5 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p; Apr 10: Last day.

Waterville Valley — Wed 4:25p spring snow machine groomed 10 – 15 base 56 of 61 trails 53% open, 220 acres, 7 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sat: 8a-3:30p Apr 10: Last day.

Wildcat — Wed 6:38a spring snow machine groomed 12 – 12 base 11 of 48 trails, 23% open 2 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:30p.

New York

Belleayre — Wed 4:34p machine groomed 6 – 24 base 13 of 64 trails, 28% open 6 miles, 56 acres, 2 of 8 lifts, Mon/Tue/Fri: 9a-4p; Sat: 9a-4p Open Tue/Fri/Sat;Apr 09: Last day.

Bristol Mountain — Wed 2:26p machine groomed 6 – 24 base 10 of 39 trails 26% open, 1 of 6 lifts, Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 10: Last day.

Gore Mountain — Wed 2:24p wet granular machine groomed 5 – 20 base 34 of 108 trails 31% open, 14 miles, 168 acres, 5 of 14 lifts, Fri: 8:30a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p; Apr 10: Last day.

Holiday Valley — Wed Reopen 04/09 machine groomed 8 – 42 base 7 of 60 trails 12% open, 1 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a – 4:30p Apr 10: Last day.

HoliMont — Wed Reopen 04/09 machine groomed 10 – 41 base 59% open 2 of 8 lifts, Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4:20p; Open Sat/Sun:Apr 10: Last day.

Hunter Mountain — Wed 10:06a machine groomed 12 – 12 base 15 of 67 trails 23% open, 2 of 13 lifts, Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 10: Last day.

Whiteface — Wed 11:56a 1 new spring snow machine groomed 14 – 26 base 40 of 91 trails 45% open, 11 miles, 140 acres, 5 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p; Apr 10: Last day.

Vermont

Bolton Valley — Closed for Snow Sports

Burke Mountain — Wed Reopen 04/09 machine groomed 12 – 25 base 11 of 50 trails, 30% open, 1 of 4 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Apr 10: Last day.

Jay Peak — Wed 11:53a – 1 new machine groomed 16 – 36 base 62 of 81 trails 77% open, 6 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p Apr 17: Last day.

Killington — Wed 4:26p spring snow machine groomed 24 – 36 base 62 of 155 trails 40% open, 42 miles, 352 acres, 12 of 22 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Mount Snow — Wed 6:41a spring snow machine groomed 14 – 14 base 7 of 87 trails, 8% open 1 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p; Apr 24: Last day.

Okemo Mountain — Wed 7:13a machine groomed 18 – 18 base 55 of 121 trails 45% open, 21 miles, 331 acres, 6 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p; Apr 17: Last day.

Smugglers Notch — Wed 4:39p spring snow machine groomed 8 – 40 base 23 of 78 trails 29% open, 2 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p Apr 10: Last day.

Stowe — Wed 6:46a variable machine groomed 12 – 36 base 48 of 116 trails, 41% open 18 miles, 265 acres, 2 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p Apr 17: Last day.

Stratton Mountain — Wed 9:27a machine groomed 14 – 14 base 15 of 99 trails 15% open, 203 acres, 4 of 11 lifts, Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p Apr 10: Last day.

Sugarbush — Wed 11:21a machine groomed 16 – 35 base 22 of 111 trails 20% open, 123 acres, 2 of 16 lifts, Mon-Fri: 10a-5p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p.

