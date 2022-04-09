Boyne Mountain — Wed 9:41a 1 new machine groomed 20 – 20 base 23 of 60 trails, 38% open, 198 acres, 5 of 12 lifts, Fri: 9a-4:30p Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p; Open Fri-Sun Apr 17: Last day.

Mount Bohemia — Wed 8:31a spring snow 60 – 60 base 80 of 106 trails 75% open, 560 acres, 2 of 2 lifts, Sat/Sun: 9:30a-5p; Open Sat/Sun Apr 24: Last day.

Ski Brule — Wed 7:25a machine groomed 24 – 36 base 17 of 17 trails 100% open, 4 of 11 lifts, Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Fri-Sun.

Minnesota

Lutsen Mountains — Wed 12:49p machine groomed 36 – 48 base 60 of 62 trails 97% open, 8 of 8 lifts, Fri: 9:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Fri-Sun.

Wisconsin

Granite Peak — Wed 8:08a machine groomed 24 – 24 base 58 of 58 trails 100% open, 175 acres, 5 of 7 lifts, Wed-Thu: 10a-5p Fri: 9a-9p Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-5p; Open Wed-Sun; Apr 16: Last day.

ROCKIES Colorado

Arapahoe Basin — Wed 5:19a packed powder 57 – 57 base 126 of 147 trails 87% open, 1214 acres, 9 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Aspen Highlands — Wed 5:53a spring snow 66 – 85 base 117 of 122 trails 96% open, 1053 acres, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p.

Aspen Mountain — Wed 5:53a spring snow 56 – 56 base 76 of 76 trails 100% open, 675 acres, 6 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p.

Beaver Creek — Wed 5:38a machine groomed 58 – 58 base 163 of 169 trails 96% open, 25 of 25 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Breckenridge — Wed 5:58a spring snow machine groomed 59 – 59 base 185 of 187 trails 99% open, 2882 acres, 33 of 35 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Buttermilk — Closed for Snow Sports

Cooper — Wed 5:54a spring snow machine groomed 49 – 57 base 63 of 64 trails, 98% open 466 acres, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Copper Mountain — Wed 4:50a machine groomed 62 – 62 base 150 of 158 trails 107% open, 23 of 23 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Apr 24: Last day.

Echo Mountain — Wed 10:36a machine groomed 18 – 18 base 8 of 8 trails 100% open, 3 of 3 lifts, Mon: 10a-5p Tue-Fri: 10a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-5p.

Eldora — Wed 5:53a machine groomed 30 – 30 base 64 of 65 trails, 98% open 8 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Granby Ranch — Wed 8:14a machine groomed 55 – 55 base 20 of 41 trails 50% open, 2 of 5 lifts, Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 10: Last day.

Irwin — Wed 7:15a powder machine groomed 70 – 70 base

Keystone — Wed 5:54a machine groomed 48 – 48 base 112 of 130 trails 86% open, 2904 acres, 14 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p Apr 17: Last day.

Loveland — Wed 4:49a packed powder machine groomed 56 – 56 base 85 of 94 trails, 90% open 1664 acres, 7 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p May 08: Last day.

Monarch — Wed 5:40a spring snow machine groomed 64 – 64 base 66 of 67 trails, 98% open 788 acres, 6 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Purgatory — Wed 5:03a packed powder 49 – 54 base 43 of 105 trails 26% open, 1 of 12 lifts, Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Sat/Sun Apr 17: Last day.

Silverton Mountain — Wed 6:48a packed powder 36 – 100 base 64 of 69 trails, 93% open, 1 of 1 lift Thu/Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p Open Thu-Sun Apr 17: Last day.

Snowmass — Wed 5:52a spring snow 58 – 79 base 98 of 98 trails 100% open, 3340 acres, 20 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p.

Steamboat — Wed 5:12a spring snow machine groomed 47 – 84 base 169 of 169 trails 99% open, 2922 acres, 13 of 18 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p Apr 10: Last day.

Vail — Wed 5:39a machine groomed 58 – 58 base 267 of 273 trails, 98% open 5227 acres, 26 of 33 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p.

Winter Park — Wed 5:26a packed powder machine groomed 68 – 70 base 147 of 168 trails 88% open, 2646 acres, 18 of 24 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Wolf Creek — Wed 7:26a spring snow 91 – 115 base 133 of 133 trails 100% open, 1600 acres, 9 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p Apr 17: Last day.

Montana

Big Sky — Wed 7:30a packed powder machine groomed 40 – 60 base 282 of 317 trails 89% open, 5182 acres, 27 of 36 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Blacktail Mountain — Wed 6:34a variable machine groomed 28 – 28 base 24 of 27 trails 90% open, 4 of 4 lifts, Sat/Sun: 9:30-4:30; Open Sat/Sun.

Bridger Bowl — Wed 6:06a 1 new variable machine groomed 41 – 41 base 75 of 75 trails 100% open, 9 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 10: Last day.

Red Lodge — Wed 6:10a spring snow machine groomed 44 – 49 base 59 of 70 trails 84% open, 1401 acres, 6 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Apr 10: Last day.

Whitefish — Wed 6:17a spring snow machine groomed 25 – 106 base 90 of 113 trails 80% open, 2000 acres, 8 of 14 lifts, Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Apr 10: Last day.

New Mexico

Sipapu — Wed 4:44a 9 new machine groomed 16 – 20 base 12 of 43 trails 30% open, 2 of 6 lifts, Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 10: Last day.

Taos — Wed 6:55a variable machine groomed 53 – 71 base 83 of 110 trails, 75% open 9 of 14 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 11: Last day.

Utah

Alta — Wed 6:19a spring snow machine groomed 101 – 101 base 115 of 118 trails, 97% open 5 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9:15a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9:15a-4:30p; Apr 17: Last day.

Brian Head — Wed 6:36a variable machine groomed 50 – 50 base 71 of 71 trails 100% open, 8 of 8 lifts, Mon-Thu: 10a-4p Fri: 10a-9p; Sat: 9:30a-9p Sun: 9:30a-4:30p; Apr 17: Last day.

Brighton — Wed 6:19a spring snow machine groomed 81 – 81 base 62 of 66 trails, 94% open 7 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p; Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 24: Last day.

Deer Valley — Wed 2:01p machine groomed 48 – 48 base 92 of 103 trails 89% open, 20 of 21 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 17: Last day.

Park City — Wed 6:05a spring snow machine groomed 38 – 69 base 145 of 341 trails 43% open, 3102 acres, 29 of 41 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Apr 17: Last day.

Powder Mountain — Wed 6:20a spring snow machine groomed 30 – 30 base 68 of 154 trails 44% open, 7000 acres, 8 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Apr 10: Last day.

Snowbasin — Wed 7:30a machine groomed 38 – 38 base 62 of 106 trails 58% open, 1736 acres, 4 of 12 lifts, Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 10: Last day.

Snowbird — Wed 6:20a packed powder machine groomed 91 – 91 base 121 of 169 trails 72% open, 12 of 14 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Solitude — Wed 7:11a variable machine groomed 73 – 73 base 68 of 82 trails, 83% open 8 of 8 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; May 01: Last day.

Wyoming

Grand Targhee — Wed 6:58a variable machine groomed 78 – 82 base 95 of 112 trails 85% open, 5 of 5 lifts, Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 10: Last day.

Hogadon — Wed 8:34a machine groomed 20 – 20 base 28 of 28 trails, 100% open 2 of 2 lifts, Sat: 9a-8p Sun: 9a-4p; Open Wed-Sun Apr 10: Last day.

Jackson Hole — Wed 7:12a spring snow machine groomed 75 – 75 base 77 of 131 trails 59% open, 10 of 13 lifts, Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 10: Last day.

Snowy Range — Wed 7:09a variable machine groomed 30 – 60 base 31 of 33 trails 90% open, 250 acres, 5 of 5 lifts, Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Apr 10: Last day.

Grand Targhee XC — Wed 6:59a spring snow machine groomed 76 – 80 base 5 of 5 trails 9 miles Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 10: Last day.

