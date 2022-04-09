Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Boyne Mountain — Wed 9:41a 1 new machine groomed 20 – 20 base 23 of 60 trails, 38% open, 198 acres, 5 of 12 lifts, Fri: 9a-4:30p Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p; Open Fri-Sun Apr 17: Last day.
Mount Bohemia — Wed 8:31a spring snow 60 – 60 base 80 of 106 trails 75% open, 560 acres, 2 of 2 lifts, Sat/Sun: 9:30a-5p; Open Sat/Sun Apr 24: Last day.
Ski Brule — Wed 7:25a machine groomed 24 – 36 base 17 of 17 trails 100% open, 4 of 11 lifts, Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Fri-Sun.
|Minnesota
Lutsen Mountains — Wed 12:49p machine groomed 36 – 48 base 60 of 62 trails 97% open, 8 of 8 lifts, Fri: 9:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Fri-Sun.
Insight by Contrast Security: Cyber threats have posed interesting challenges and opportunities to both the private and public sectors. But what are the best practices when implementing new risk management solutions? Find out during this exclusive webinar.
|Wisconsin
Granite Peak — Wed 8:08a machine groomed 24 – 24 base 58 of 58 trails 100% open, 175 acres, 5 of 7 lifts, Wed-Thu: 10a-5p Fri: 9a-9p Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-5p; Open Wed-Sun; Apr 16: Last day.
|ROCKIES
|Colorado
Arapahoe Basin — Wed 5:19a packed powder 57 – 57 base 126 of 147 trails 87% open, 1214 acres, 9 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Aspen Highlands — Wed 5:53a spring snow 66 – 85 base 117 of 122 trails 96% open, 1053 acres, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p.
Aspen Mountain — Wed 5:53a spring snow 56 – 56 base 76 of 76 trails 100% open, 675 acres, 6 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p.
Beaver Creek — Wed 5:38a machine groomed 58 – 58 base 163 of 169 trails 96% open, 25 of 25 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Breckenridge — Wed 5:58a spring snow machine groomed 59 – 59 base 185 of 187 trails 99% open, 2882 acres, 33 of 35 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Buttermilk — Closed for Snow Sports
Cooper — Wed 5:54a spring snow machine groomed 49 – 57 base 63 of 64 trails, 98% open 466 acres, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Copper Mountain — Wed 4:50a machine groomed 62 – 62 base 150 of 158 trails 107% open, 23 of 23 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Apr 24: Last day.
Echo Mountain — Wed 10:36a machine groomed 18 – 18 base 8 of 8 trails 100% open, 3 of 3 lifts, Mon: 10a-5p Tue-Fri: 10a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-5p.
Eldora — Wed 5:53a machine groomed 30 – 30 base 64 of 65 trails, 98% open 8 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Granby Ranch — Wed 8:14a machine groomed 55 – 55 base 20 of 41 trails 50% open, 2 of 5 lifts, Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 10: Last day.
Irwin — Wed 7:15a powder machine groomed 70 – 70 base
Keystone — Wed 5:54a machine groomed 48 – 48 base 112 of 130 trails 86% open, 2904 acres, 14 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p Apr 17: Last day.
Loveland — Wed 4:49a packed powder machine groomed 56 – 56 base 85 of 94 trails, 90% open 1664 acres, 7 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p May 08: Last day.
Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app
Monarch — Wed 5:40a spring snow machine groomed 64 – 64 base 66 of 67 trails, 98% open 788 acres, 6 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Purgatory — Wed 5:03a packed powder 49 – 54 base 43 of 105 trails 26% open, 1 of 12 lifts, Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Sat/Sun Apr 17: Last day.
Silverton Mountain — Wed 6:48a packed powder 36 – 100 base 64 of 69 trails, 93% open, 1 of 1 lift Thu/Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p Open Thu-Sun Apr 17: Last day.
Snowmass — Wed 5:52a spring snow 58 – 79 base 98 of 98 trails 100% open, 3340 acres, 20 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p.
Steamboat — Wed 5:12a spring snow machine groomed 47 – 84 base 169 of 169 trails 99% open, 2922 acres, 13 of 18 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p Apr 10: Last day.
Vail — Wed 5:39a machine groomed 58 – 58 base 267 of 273 trails, 98% open 5227 acres, 26 of 33 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p.
Winter Park — Wed 5:26a packed powder machine groomed 68 – 70 base 147 of 168 trails 88% open, 2646 acres, 18 of 24 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Wolf Creek — Wed 7:26a spring snow 91 – 115 base 133 of 133 trails 100% open, 1600 acres, 9 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p Apr 17: Last day.
|Montana
Big Sky — Wed 7:30a packed powder machine groomed 40 – 60 base 282 of 317 trails 89% open, 5182 acres, 27 of 36 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Blacktail Mountain — Wed 6:34a variable machine groomed 28 – 28 base 24 of 27 trails 90% open, 4 of 4 lifts, Sat/Sun: 9:30-4:30; Open Sat/Sun.
Bridger Bowl — Wed 6:06a 1 new variable machine groomed 41 – 41 base 75 of 75 trails 100% open, 9 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 10: Last day.
Red Lodge — Wed 6:10a spring snow machine groomed 44 – 49 base 59 of 70 trails 84% open, 1401 acres, 6 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Apr 10: Last day.
Whitefish — Wed 6:17a spring snow machine groomed 25 – 106 base 90 of 113 trails 80% open, 2000 acres, 8 of 14 lifts, Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Apr 10: Last day.
|New Mexico
Sipapu — Wed 4:44a 9 new machine groomed 16 – 20 base 12 of 43 trails 30% open, 2 of 6 lifts, Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 10: Last day.
Taos — Wed 6:55a variable machine groomed 53 – 71 base 83 of 110 trails, 75% open 9 of 14 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 11: Last day.
|Utah
Alta — Wed 6:19a spring snow machine groomed 101 – 101 base 115 of 118 trails, 97% open 5 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9:15a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9:15a-4:30p; Apr 17: Last day.
Brian Head — Wed 6:36a variable machine groomed 50 – 50 base 71 of 71 trails 100% open, 8 of 8 lifts, Mon-Thu: 10a-4p Fri: 10a-9p; Sat: 9:30a-9p Sun: 9:30a-4:30p; Apr 17: Last day.
Brighton — Wed 6:19a spring snow machine groomed 81 – 81 base 62 of 66 trails, 94% open 7 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p; Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 24: Last day.
Deer Valley — Wed 2:01p machine groomed 48 – 48 base 92 of 103 trails 89% open, 20 of 21 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 17: Last day.
Park City — Wed 6:05a spring snow machine groomed 38 – 69 base 145 of 341 trails 43% open, 3102 acres, 29 of 41 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Apr 17: Last day.
Powder Mountain — Wed 6:20a spring snow machine groomed 30 – 30 base 68 of 154 trails 44% open, 7000 acres, 8 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Apr 10: Last day.
Snowbasin — Wed 7:30a machine groomed 38 – 38 base 62 of 106 trails 58% open, 1736 acres, 4 of 12 lifts, Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 10: Last day.
Snowbird — Wed 6:20a packed powder machine groomed 91 – 91 base 121 of 169 trails 72% open, 12 of 14 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Solitude — Wed 7:11a variable machine groomed 73 – 73 base 68 of 82 trails, 83% open 8 of 8 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; May 01: Last day.
|Wyoming
Grand Targhee — Wed 6:58a variable machine groomed 78 – 82 base 95 of 112 trails 85% open, 5 of 5 lifts, Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 10: Last day.
Hogadon — Wed 8:34a machine groomed 20 – 20 base 28 of 28 trails, 100% open 2 of 2 lifts, Sat: 9a-8p Sun: 9a-4p; Open Wed-Sun Apr 10: Last day.
Jackson Hole — Wed 7:12a spring snow machine groomed 75 – 75 base 77 of 131 trails 59% open, 10 of 13 lifts, Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 10: Last day.
Snowy Range — Wed 7:09a variable machine groomed 30 – 60 base 31 of 33 trails 90% open, 250 acres, 5 of 5 lifts, Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Apr 10: Last day.
Grand Targhee XC — Wed 6:59a spring snow machine groomed 76 – 80 base 5 of 5 trails 9 miles Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 10: Last day.
Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.