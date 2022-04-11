On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Ski Report

The Associated Press
April 11, 2022 5:08 pm
2 min read
      

LEBANON, N.H. (AP) — Latest skiing conditions, as supplied by SnoCountry Mountain Reports. Conditions are subject to change due to weather, skier/rider traffic and other factors. Be aware of changing conditions. For more information go to www.snocountry.com

Monday, Apr. 11
NORTHEAST
Maine

Saddleback — Wed 8:39a variable machine groomed 26 – 48 base 49 of 68 trails 72% open, 170 acres, 3 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p Apr 16: Last day.

Sugarloaf — Wed 1:10p frozen granular machine groomed 15 – 25 base 75 of 162 trails 46% open, 31 miles, 379 acres, 4 of 13 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:50p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:50p; Apr 17: Last day.

Sunday River — Wed 8:09a machine groomed 20 – 40 base 34 of 135 trails 25% open, 14 miles, 198 acres, 4 of 18 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p; Apr 24: Last day.

        Industry Exchange: Data - Join us during this exclusive multi-day event as we feature data science experts from across the federal IT industry to share insights about the latest technologies and offer advice for capitalizing on federal data.
New Hampshire

Bretton Woods — Closed for Snow Sports

Cannon Mountain — Closed for Snow Sports

Loon Mountain — Wed 7:56a machine groomed 24 – 32 base 30 of 61 trails 49% open, 13 miles, 178 acres, 3 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Waterville Valley — Closed for Snow Sports

Wildcat — Closed for Snow Sports

New York

Belleayre — Wed 7:40a machine groomed 6 – 24 base 16 of 64 trails, 32% open 7 miles, 56 acres, 2 of 8 lifts, Mon: 9a-4p; Sat: 9a-4p; Apr 11: Last day.

Bristol Mountain — Closed for Snow Sports

Gore Mountain — Reopen 04/15 5 – 20 base Mon/Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p; Open Fri-Mon;Apr 17: Last day.

        Read more: Sports News

Holiday Valley — Closed for Snow Sports

HoliMont — Closed for Snow Sports

Hunter Mountain — Closed for Snow Sports

Whiteface — Reopen 04/15 10 – 20 base Fri: 8:30a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p; Open Fri-Sun; Apr 17: Last day.

Vermont

Bolton Valley — Closed for Snow Sports

Burke Mountain — Closed for Snow Sports

Jay Peak — Wed 6:19a 1 new machine groomed 16 – 36 base 75 of 81 trails 93% open, 8 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Killington — Wed 6:22a spring snow machine groomed 24 – 36 base 66 of 155 trails 43% open, 43 miles, 341 acres, 10 of 22 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p; May 01: Last day.

Mount Snow — Wed 4:37p spring snow machine groomed 14 – 14 base 7 of 87 trails, 8% open 1 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p; Apr 24: Last day.

Okemo Mountain — Wed 7:11a machine groomed 18 – 18 base 35 of 121 trails 29% open, 13 miles, 224 acres, 3 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p; Apr 17: Last day.

Smugglers Notch — Closed for Snow Sports

Stowe — Wed 6:37a 4 new variable machine groomed 12 – 36 base 49 of 116 trails 42% open, 17 miles, 264 acres, 2 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p; Apr 17: Last day.

Stratton Mountain — Wed 6:08a machine groomed 14 – 14 base 34 of 99 trails 34% open, 193 acres, 4 of 11 lifts,

Sugarbush — Wed 6:09a 1 new machine groomed 16 – 35 base 21 of 111 trails 19% open, 110 acres, 2 of 16 lifts, Mon-Fri: 10a-5p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p.

MORE

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Lifestyle News Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|18 Cloud Native Security Platform Virtual...
4|18 FFIEC Cybersecurity Assessment Tool (16...
4|18 U.S. Infrastructure Deal Impacts on...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories