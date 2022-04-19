On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Sorana Cirstea wins to open title defense in Istanbul

The Associated Press
April 19, 2022 1:11 pm
< a min read
      

ISTANBUL (AP) — Defending champion Sorana Cirstea won her opening match at the Istanbul Championship, beating Kamilla Rakhimova of Russia 6-4, 6-1 on Tuesday.

The 32-year-old Romanian ended a 13-year wait for her second career singles title last year when she upset Elise Mertens in the final. The second-seeded Cirstea next faces Dutch player Arantxa Rus at the the clay-court competition.

Third-seeded Veronika Kudermetova of Russia also advanced to the second round with a 6-2, 6-0 win over compatriot Marina Melnikova.

Mertens is again the top seed in Istanbul and plays a first-round match against Rebecca Peterson of Sweden on Wednesday, when fourth-seeded Anhelina Kalinina of Ukraine faces Petra Martic in the first round.

        Insight by IBM: Join Tom Temin, Brian Laird of the Naval Supply Systems Command, IBM Federal's Chris Egan and the Center for Internet Security's Curtis Dukes during this exclusive webinar for a discussion of NAVSUP and zero trust.

___

More AP Tennis: https://www.apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|26 Holistic Health and Fitness (H2F)...
4|26 Splunk & Carahsoft Virtual Workshop
4|26 Cyber Vision for 2022: Defending Assets...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories