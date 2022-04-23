On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Spain’s ISPS Handa Championship suspended due to bad weather

The Associated Press
April 23, 2022 11:13 am
< a min read
      

LA PINEDA, Spain (AP) — Bad weather forced organizers to suspend the third round of the ISPS Handa Championship in northeast Spain on Saturday.

Organizers of the European tour event said play was called off because of heavy rain, lightning and hail at the Lakes Course near the Mediterranean coast.

Scott Jamieson leads Tapio Pulkkanen by two shots at the top of the leaderboard. The two and several other golfers had yet to start their round on Saturday when play was stopped.

___

        Insight by Carahsoft: This exclusive e-book highlights what has worked, what has not and how government is evolving from a get-to-the-cloud perspective to a right-cloud-use model.

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|29 The GAO Green Book Standards (4 CPEs)
4|29 2022 Procurement Playbook - DOI -...
4|29 AWS Cloud Practitioner Essentials Day...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories