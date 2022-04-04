On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Spanish club Alavés lets coach go with 8 games left

The Associated Press
April 4, 2022 5:39 pm
MADRID (AP) — Struggling Spanish league club Alavés said Monday it has parted ways with coach José Luis Mendilibar.

Mendilibar won only one of his 12 matches in charge of Alavés, which is in last place and six points from safety with eight matches left.

The announcement came two days after the team’s 4-1 loss at defending champion Atlético Madrid, its third league defeat in a row.

Alavés’ next match is Sunday at mid-table Osasuna.

The club did not announce a replacement for Mendiliba.

