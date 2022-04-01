SPHL Glance

All Times EDT
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Knoxville
|53
|39
|10
|2
|2
|82
|206
|128
|Huntsville
|53
|39
|12
|1
|1
|80
|181
|118
|Peoria
|51
|35
|9
|3
|4
|77
|190
|110
|Fayetteville
|53
|37
|14
|1
|1
|76
|184
|131
|Quad City
|53
|30
|14
|5
|4
|69
|179
|145
|Pensacola
|52
|28
|18
|5
|1
|62
|177
|154
|Evansville
|52
|27
|24
|1
|0
|55
|149
|140
|Roanoke
|53
|23
|23
|3
|4
|53
|165
|165
|Birmingham
|53
|17
|30
|5
|1
|40
|138
|184
|Macon
|52
|9
|38
|2
|3
|23
|112
|238
|Vermilion County
|53
|5
|43
|5
|0
|15
|75
|243
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Thursday’s Games
Birmingham 2, Evansville 1
Pensacola 5, Macon 2
Friday’s Games
Roanoke 3, Knoxville 2
Birmingham 6, Macon 1
Fayetteville 6, Huntsville 2
Quad City 3, Vermilion County 0
Evansville 4, Pensacola 1
Saturday’s Games
Birmingham at Macon, 6:30 p.m.
Knoxville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.
Fayetteville at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
Evansville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
Vermilion County at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Quad City at Peoria, 4:15 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
