Sports News

SPHL Glance

The Associated Press
April 1, 2022 10:09 am
All Times EDT

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Knoxville 53 39 10 2 2 82 206 128
Huntsville 53 39 12 1 1 80 181 118
Peoria 51 35 9 3 4 77 190 110
Fayetteville 53 37 14 1 1 76 184 131
Quad City 53 30 14 5 4 69 179 145
Pensacola 52 28 18 5 1 62 177 154
Evansville 52 27 24 1 0 55 149 140
Roanoke 53 23 23 3 4 53 165 165
Birmingham 53 17 30 5 1 40 138 184
Macon 52 9 38 2 3 23 112 238
Vermilion County 53 5 43 5 0 15 75 243

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s Games

Birmingham 2, Evansville 1

Pensacola 5, Macon 2

Friday’s Games

Roanoke 3, Knoxville 2

Birmingham 6, Macon 1

Fayetteville 6, Huntsville 2

Quad City 3, Vermilion County 0

Evansville 4, Pensacola 1

Saturday’s Games

Birmingham at Macon, 6:30 p.m.

Knoxville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Fayetteville at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Evansville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Vermilion County at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Quad City at Peoria, 4:15 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

