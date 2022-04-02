SPHL Glance

All Times EDT

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Knoxville 54 40 10 2 2 84 213 132 Huntsville 54 39 13 1 1 80 183 122 Peoria 52 36 9 3 4 79 199 114 Fayetteville 54 38 14 1 1 78 188 133 Quad City 54 30 15 5 4 69 183 154 Pensacola 53 29 18 5 1 64 181 156 Evansville 53 27 25 1 0 55 151 144 Roanoke 54 23 24 3 4 53 169 172 Birmingham 53 17 30 5 1 40 138 184 Macon 52 9 38 2 3 23 112 238 Vermilion County 53 5 43 5 0 15 75 243

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Roanoke 3, Knoxville 2

Birmingham 6, Macon 1

Fayetteville 6, Huntsville 2

Quad City 3, Vermilion County 0

Evansville 4, Pensacola 1

Saturday’s Games

Knoxville 7, Roanoke 4

Fayetteville 4, Huntsville 2

Pensacola 4, Evansville 2

Birmingham at Macon, 6:30 p.m.

Vermilion County at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Quad City at Peoria, 4:15 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.