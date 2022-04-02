SPHL Glance

All Times EDT
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Knoxville
|54
|40
|10
|2
|2
|84
|213
|132
|Huntsville
|54
|39
|13
|1
|1
|80
|183
|122
|Peoria
|52
|36
|9
|3
|4
|79
|199
|114
|Fayetteville
|54
|38
|14
|1
|1
|78
|188
|133
|Quad City
|54
|30
|15
|5
|4
|69
|183
|154
|Pensacola
|53
|29
|18
|5
|1
|64
|181
|156
|Evansville
|53
|27
|25
|1
|0
|55
|151
|144
|Roanoke
|54
|23
|24
|3
|4
|53
|169
|172
|Birmingham
|53
|17
|30
|5
|1
|40
|138
|184
|Macon
|52
|9
|38
|2
|3
|23
|112
|238
|Vermilion County
|53
|5
|43
|5
|0
|15
|75
|243
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Friday’s Games
Roanoke 3, Knoxville 2
Birmingham 6, Macon 1
Fayetteville 6, Huntsville 2
Quad City 3, Vermilion County 0
Evansville 4, Pensacola 1
Saturday’s Games
Knoxville 7, Roanoke 4
Fayetteville 4, Huntsville 2
Pensacola 4, Evansville 2
Birmingham at Macon, 6:30 p.m.
Vermilion County at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Quad City at Peoria, 4:15 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.