On Air: This Just In!
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

SPHL Glance

The Associated Press
April 3, 2022 10:09 am
< a min read
      

All Times EDT

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Knoxville 54 40 10 2 2 84 213 132
Peoria 53 37 9 3 4 81 209 117
Huntsville 54 39 13 1 1 80 183 122
Fayetteville 54 38 14 1 1 78 188 133
Quad City 54 30 15 5 4 69 183 154
Pensacola 53 29 18 5 1 64 181 156
Evansville 53 27 25 1 0 55 151 144
Roanoke 54 23 24 3 4 53 169 172
Birmingham 54 18 30 5 1 42 142 187
Macon 53 9 38 3 3 24 115 242
Vermilion County 54 5 44 5 0 15 78 253

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Saturday’s Games

Birmingham 4, Macon 3

Knoxville 7, Roanoke 4

        Insight by Veritas: Federal systems house troves of data that make them likely ransomware targets: personally identifiable information, financial records, and highly classified files. CISA, DISA and FHFA share tips on how to make agency systems less desirable targets.

Fayetteville 4, Huntsville 2

Pensacola 4, Evansville 2

Peoria 10, Vermilion County 3

Sunday’s Games

Quad City at Peoria, 4:15 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News