SPHL Glance

|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Knoxville
|54
|40
|10
|2
|2
|84
|213
|132
|Peoria
|54
|37
|10
|3
|4
|81
|211
|120
|Huntsville
|54
|39
|13
|1
|1
|80
|183
|122
|Fayetteville
|54
|38
|14
|1
|1
|78
|188
|133
|Quad City
|55
|31
|15
|5
|4
|71
|186
|156
|Pensacola
|53
|29
|18
|5
|1
|64
|181
|156
|Evansville
|53
|27
|25
|1
|0
|55
|151
|144
|Roanoke
|54
|23
|24
|3
|4
|53
|169
|172
|Birmingham
|54
|18
|30
|5
|1
|42
|142
|187
|Macon
|53
|9
|38
|3
|3
|24
|115
|242
|Vermilion County
|54
|5
|44
|5
|0
|15
|78
|253
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Sunday’s Games
Quad City 3, Peoria 2
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
