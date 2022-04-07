SPHL Glance

All Times EDT

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Knoxville 54 40 10 2 2 84 213 132 Peoria 54 37 10 3 4 81 211 120 Huntsville 54 39 13 1 1 80 183 122 Fayetteville 54 38 14 1 1 78 188 133 Quad City 55 31 15 5 4 71 186 156 Pensacola 53 29 18 5 1 64 181 156 Evansville 53 27 25 1 0 55 151 144 Roanoke 54 23 24 3 4 53 169 172 Birmingham 54 18 30 5 1 42 142 187 Macon 53 9 38 3 3 24 115 242 Vermilion County 54 5 44 5 0 15 78 253

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Roanoke at Fayetteville, 7 p.m.

Pensacola at Macon, 7:30 p.m.

Huntsville at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Knoxville at Evansville, 8 p.m.

Quad City at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Roanoke at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.

Pensacola at Macon, 6:30 p.m.

Evansville at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Huntsville at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Peoria at Vermilion County, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Pensacola at Macon, 5 p.m.

