Sports News

SPHL Glance

The Associated Press
April 8, 2022 10:09 am
All Times EDT

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Knoxville 55 41 10 2 2 86 218 135
Huntsville 55 40 13 1 1 82 190 122
Peoria 55 37 11 3 4 81 212 125
Fayetteville 55 39 14 1 1 80 193 137
Quad City 56 32 15 5 4 73 191 157
Pensacola 54 30 18 5 1 66 184 158
Evansville 54 27 26 1 0 55 154 149
Roanoke 55 23 24 4 4 54 173 177
Birmingham 55 18 31 5 1 42 142 194
Macon 54 9 39 3 3 24 117 245
Vermilion County 54 5 44 5 0 15 78 253

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Fayetteville 5, Roanoke 4

Pensacola 3, Macon 2

Knoxville 5, Evansville 3

Quad City 5, Peoria 1

Huntsville 7, Birmingham 0

Saturday’s Games

Roanoke at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.

Pensacola at Macon, 6:30 p.m.

Evansville at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Huntsville at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Peoria at Vermilion County, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Pensacola at Macon, 4 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

