Sporting Kansas City aims to break losing streak in matchup with the Columbus Crew

Columbus Crew (2-3-2, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Sporting Kansas City (2-6-0, 12th in the Western Conference)

Kansas City, Missouri; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sporting Kansas City +145, Columbus +187, Draw +234; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Sporting Kansas City aims to end a three-game slide when it hosts the Columbus Crew.

Sporting KC is 2-1-0 at home. Sporting KC has a 2-4-0 record in games it scores just one goal.

The Crew are 0-1-2 in road games. The Crew rank second in the Eastern Conference drawing 45 corner kicks, averaging 6.4 per game.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Remi Walter has scored two goals for Sporting KC. Daniel Salloi has one goal.

Lucas Zelarrayan has scored four goals for the Crew. Derrick Etienne has two goals and two assists.

SEASON SO FAR: Sporting KC: Averaging 0.8 goals, 3.1 shots on goal and 3.6 corner kicks through eight games while allowing 1.8 goals per game.

Crew: Averaging 1.4 goals, 5.7 shots on goal and 6.4 corner kicks through seven games while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Sporting KC: Gadi Kinda (injured), Alan Pulido (injured).

Crew: Kevin Molino (injured), Isaiah Parente (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.