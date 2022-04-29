Trending:
Sporting Kansas City takes home losing streak into matchup with Dallas

The Associated Press
April 29, 2022 2:03 am
1 min read
      

FC Dallas (4-1-3, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Sporting Kansas City (2-6-1, 11th in the Western Conference)

Kansas City, Missouri; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sporting Kansas City +135, FC Dallas +202, Draw +232; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Sporting Kansas City hosts Dallas looking to end a one-game home slide.

Sporting KC is 2-4-0 against conference opponents. Sporting KC has a 2-4-0 record when it scores only one goal.

Dallas is 4-0-0 in conference games. Dallas leads the MLS allowing just five goals.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Remi Walter has scored two goals for Sporting KC. Johnny Russell has one goal.

Jesus Ferreira has scored five goals with one assist for Dallas. Paul Arriola has one goal and one assist.

SEASON SO FAR: Sporting KC: Averaging 0.7 goals, 3.2 shots on goal and 3.4 corner kicks through nine games while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

Dallas: Averaging 1.5 goals, 4.4 shots on goal and 4.3 corner kicks through eight games while allowing 0.6 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Sporting KC: Gadi Kinda (injured), Alan Pulido (injured).

Dallas: Nanu (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

