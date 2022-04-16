Sporting Kansas City takes road losing streak into game with Los Angeles FC

Sporting Kansas City (2-5-0, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles FC (4-1-1, first in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: LAFC -204, Sporting Kansas City +532, Draw +340; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Sporting Kansas City visits Los Angeles FC looking to stop a four-game road losing streak.

LAFC is 2-1-1 against Western Conference opponents. Carlos Vela leads the highest-scoring team in all of MLS play with four goals. LAFC has a league-leading 14 goals.

Sporting KC is 2-3-0 in conference games. Sporting KC has a 2-3-0 record in games it scores a single goal.

Sunday’s game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vela has four goals and one assist for LAFC. Kwadwo Opoku has two goals and one assist.

Remi Walter has two goals for Sporting KC. Roger Espinoza has one goal.

SEASON SO FAR: LAFC: Averaging 2.3 goals, 6.0 shots on goal and 6.3 corner kicks through six games while allowing 1.0 goal per game.

Sporting KC: Averaging 0.7 goals, 3.3 shots on goal and 4.0 corner kicks through seven games while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: LAFC: Eddie Segura (injured), Franco Escobar (injured), Doneil Henry (injured).

Sporting KC: Jose Mauri (injured), Gadi Kinda (injured), Alan Pulido (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.