|College Basketball
|Saturday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|at KANSAS
|4
|Villanova
|at DUKE
|4
|North
|Carolina
|NBA
|Saturday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at PHILADELPHIA
|5½
|(231½)
|Charlotte
|Cleveland
|2
|(214½)
|at
|NEW
|YORK
|Brooklyn
|1½
|(241½)
|at
|ATLANTA
|Miami
|2
|(220½)
|at
|CHICAGO
|Utah
|1½
|(219)
|at
|GOLDEN
|STATE
|NHL
|Saturday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|Florida
|-225
|at
|NEW
|JERSEY
|+184
|at COLORADO
|-152
|Pittsburgh
|+126
|Toronto
|-295
|at
|PHILADELPHIA
|+235
|at BOSTON
|-365
|Columbus
|+285
|at WINNIPEG
|-126
|Los
|Angeles
|+105
|at CAROLINA
|-156
|Minnesota
|+130
|at TAMPA BAY
|-520
|Montreal
|+385
|at CALGARY
|OFF
|St.
|Louis
|OFF
|Dallas
|-156
|at
|SAN
|JOSE
|+130
