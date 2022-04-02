|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|NBA
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at BOSTON
|12½
|(221½)
|Washington
|at MILWAUKEE
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Dallas
|Denver
|3½
|(OFF)
|at
|LA
|LAKERS
|at INDIANA
|1
|(OFF)
|Detroit
|New York
|4
|(OFF)
|at
|ORLANDO
|Philadelphia
|4½
|(224½)
|at
|CLEVELAND
|at SAN ANTONIO
|14½
|(OFF)
|Portland
|Phoenix
|16
|(OFF)
|at
|OKLAHOMA
|CITY
|at TORONTO
|3
|(212½)
|Miami
|Minnesota
|12½
|(243)
|at
|HOUSTON
|at SACRAMENTO
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Golden
|State
|at LA CLIPPERS
|3
|(OFF)
|New
|Orleans
|NHL
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|at OTTAWA
|-164
|Detroit
|+136
|Florida
|-255
|at
|BUFFALO
|+205
|New York
|-176
|at
|NEW
|JERSEY
|+146
|at N.Y RANGERS
|-300
|Philadelphia
|+240
|at CHICAGO
|-192
|Arizona
|+158
|Las Vegas
|-128
|at
|VANCOUVER
|+106
|at WASHINGTON
|-140
|Minnesota
|+116
|Edmonton
|-210
|at
|ANAHEIM
|+172
|Dallas
|-130
|at
|SEATTLE
|+108
