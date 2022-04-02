On Air: Meet the Press
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press
April 2, 2022 8:23 pm
< a min read
      
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
NBA
Sunday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at BOSTON 12½ (221½) Washington
at MILWAUKEE (228) Dallas
Denver (OFF) at LA LAKERS
at INDIANA 2 (232½) Detroit
New York (215½) at ORLANDO
Philadelphia (224½) at CLEVELAND
at SAN ANTONIO 14½ (231½) Portland
Phoenix 14½ (226½) at OKLAHOMA CITY
at TORONTO 3 (212½) Miami
Minnesota 12½ (243) at HOUSTON
at SACRAMENTO OFF (OFF) Golden State
at LA CLIPPERS 3 (OFF) New Orleans
NHL
Sunday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at OTTAWA -164 Detroit +136
Florida -255 at BUFFALO +205
New York -176 at NEW JERSEY +146
at CHICAGO -192 Arizona +158
Las Vegas -128 at VANCOUVER +106
at N.Y RANGERS -300 Philadelphia +240
at WASHINGTON -140 Minnesota +116
Edmonton -210 at ANAHEIM +172
Dallas -130 at SEATTLE +108

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Lifestyle News Sports News