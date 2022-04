FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG NBA Tuesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Cleveland 9 (OFF) at ORLANDO Philadelphia 12½ (OFF) at INDIANA at MIAMI 5½ (OFF) Charlotte at TORONTO 4 (OFF) Atlanta at BROOKLYN 18 (243½) Houston at OKLAHOMA CITY 3½ (223½) Portland at MINNESOTA 12 (OFF) Washington Milwaukee 4½ (OFF) at CHICAGO at UTAH 5 (OFF) Memphis at DENVER 6½ (235½) San Antonio New Orleans 8½ (OFF) at SACRAMENTO at PHOENIX OFF (OFF) LA Lakers NHL Tuesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line Ottawa -115 at MONTREAL -102 at FLORIDA -169 Toronto +144 New York -164 at NEW JERSEY +136 Carolina -255 at BUFFALO +205 at PHILADELPHIA -125 Columbus +105 at PITTSBURGH -125 Colorado +104 Boston -196 at DETROIT +162 Minnesota -115 at NASHVILLE -104 at DALLAS -134 N.Y Islanders +114 Edmonton -184 at SAN JOSE +152

