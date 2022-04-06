FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG MLB Thursday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Milwaukee -174 at CHICAGO CUBS +146 NY Mets -132 at WASHINGTON +112 Cleveland -120 at KANSAS CITY +102 at ST. LOUIS -205 Pittsburgh +172 at ATLANTA -200 Cincinnati +168 at LA ANGELS -122 Houston +104 San Diego -158 at ARIZONA +134 NBA Thursday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at CHARLOTTE 13½ (OFF) Orlando at TORONTO 2 (OFF) Philadelphia at MILWAUKEE 4½ (OFF) Boston at NEW ORLEANS 16½ (OFF) Portland at MINNESOTA 7½ (OFF) San Antonio at DENVER 2½ (OFF) Memphis at GOLDEN STATE 11 (OFF) LA Lakers NHL Thursday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line Nashville -255 at OTTAWA +205 at NY RANGERS OFF Pittsburgh OFF at COLUMBUS -134 Philadelphia +112 at NEW JERSEY -150 Montreal +125 at CAROLINA -430 Buffalo +330 Toronto -142 at DALLAS +118 at CHICAGO -146 Seattle +122 Vancouver -210 at ARIZONA +172 Edmonton -111 at LOS ANGELES -108 Calgary -240 at SAN JOSE +193

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.