|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|MLB
|Thursday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Milwaukee
|-174
|at
|CHICAGO
|CUBS
|+146
|NY Mets
|-132
|at
|WASHINGTON
|+112
|Cleveland
|-120
|at
|KANSAS
|CITY
|+102
|at ST. LOUIS
|-205
|Pittsburgh
|+172
|at ATLANTA
|-200
|Cincinnati
|+168
|at LA ANGELS
|-122
|Houston
|+104
|San Diego
|-158
|at
|ARIZONA
|+134
|NBA
|Thursday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at CHARLOTTE
|13½
|(OFF)
|Orlando
|at TORONTO
|2
|(OFF)
|Philadelphia
|at MILWAUKEE
|4½
|(OFF)
|Boston
|at NEW ORLEANS
|16½
|(OFF)
|Portland
|at MINNESOTA
|7½
|(OFF)
|San
|Antonio
|at DENVER
|2½
|(OFF)
|Memphis
|at GOLDEN STATE
|11
|(OFF)
|LA
|Lakers
|NHL
|Thursday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|Nashville
|-255
|at
|OTTAWA
|+205
|at NY RANGERS
|OFF
|Pittsburgh
|OFF
|at COLUMBUS
|-134
|Philadelphia
|+112
|at NEW JERSEY
|-150
|Montreal
|+125
|at CAROLINA
|-430
|Buffalo
|+330
|Toronto
|-142
|at
|DALLAS
|+118
|at CHICAGO
|-146
|Seattle
|+122
|Vancouver
|-210
|at
|ARIZONA
|+172
|Edmonton
|-111
|at
|LOS
|ANGELES
|-108
|Calgary
|-240
|at
|SAN
|JOSE
|+193
For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.