The Associated Press
April 6, 2022 7:13 pm
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
MLB
Thursday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Milwaukee -174 at CHICAGO CUBS +146
NY Mets -132 at WASHINGTON +112
Cleveland -120 at KANSAS CITY +102
at ST. LOUIS -205 Pittsburgh +172
at ATLANTA -200 Cincinnati +168
at LA ANGELS -122 Houston +104
San Diego -158 at ARIZONA +134
NBA
Thursday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at CHARLOTTE 13½ (OFF) Orlando
at TORONTO 2 (OFF) Philadelphia
at MILWAUKEE (OFF) Boston
at NEW ORLEANS 16½ (OFF) Portland
at MINNESOTA (OFF) San Antonio
at DENVER (OFF) Memphis
at GOLDEN STATE 11 (OFF) LA Lakers
NHL
Thursday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
Nashville -255 at OTTAWA +205
at NY RANGERS OFF Pittsburgh OFF
at COLUMBUS -134 Philadelphia +112
at NEW JERSEY -150 Montreal +125
at CAROLINA -430 Buffalo +330
Toronto -142 at DALLAS +118
at CHICAGO -146 Seattle +122
Vancouver -210 at ARIZONA +172
Edmonton -111 at LOS ANGELES -108
Calgary -240 at SAN JOSE +193

Top Stories