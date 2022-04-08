|MLB
|Saturday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|at ST. LOUIS
|-184
|Pittsburgh
|+159
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|OFF
|Milwaukee
|OFF
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-155
|Miami
|+133
|N.Y Mets
|-140
|at
|WASHINGTON
|+120
|at ATLANTA
|-167
|Cincinnati
|+143
|San Diego
|-160
|at
|ARIZONA
|+138
|LA Dodgers
|-177
|at
|COLORADO
|+150
|American League
|Chicago White Sox
|-145
|at
|DETROIT
|+125
|at TAMPA BAY
|-231
|Baltimore
|+188
|at MINNESOTA
|-144
|Seattle
|+124
|at TORONTO
|-200
|Texas
|+168
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-178
|Boston
|+154
|at KANSAS CITY
|-124
|Cleveland
|+104
|Houston
|-121
|at
|LA
|ANGELS
|+102
|Interleague
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-210
|Oakland
|+175
|NBA
|Saturday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at PHILADELPHIA
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Indiana
|at MEMPHIS
|OFF
|(OFF)
|New
|Orleans
|at SAN ANTONIO
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Golden
|State
|at LA CLIPPERS
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Sacramento
|NHL
|Saturday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|at DALLAS
|-275
|New
|Jersey
|+220
|at PITTSBURGH
|-142
|Washington
|+118
|Florida
|-122
|at
|NASHVILLE
|+102
|at TORONTO
|-450
|Montreal
|+340
|Columbus
|-130
|at
|DETROIT
|+108
|at N.Y RANGERS
|-265
|Ottawa
|+215
|Calgary
|-210
|at
|SEATTLE
|+172
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-120
|Anaheim
|+100
|at ST. LOUIS
|-156
|N.Y
|Islanders
|+130
|at VANCOUVER
|-144
|San
|Jose
|+120
|Colorado
|-140
|at
|EDMONTON
|+116
|at LAS VEGAS
|-430
|Arizona
|+330
