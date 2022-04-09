MLB Sunday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at ATLANTA -196 Cincinnati +164 N.Y Mets -136 at WASHINGTON +116 at ST. LOUIS -205 Pittsburgh +172 at CHICAGO CUBS OFF Milwaukee OFF LA Dodgers -174 at COLORADO +146 Miami -126 at SAN FRANCISCO+108 San Diego -178 at ARIZONA +150 American League at TAMPA BAY -198 Baltimore +166 Chicago White Sox -138 at DETROIT +118 at TORONTO -246 Texas +201 at MINNESOTA -138 Seattle +118 at KANSAS CITY -120 Cleveland +102 Houston -112 at LA ANGELS -104 at N.Y YANKEES -138 Boston +118 Interleague at PHILADELPHIA -215 Oakland +180 NBA Sunday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Atlanta 10½ (OFF) at HOUSTON at BROOKLYN 15½ (OFF) Indiana at CHARLOTTE 11 (OFF) Washington at CLEVELAND OFF (OFF) Milwaukee at MEMPHIS OFF (OFF) Boston Toronto 5 (OFF) at NEW YORK at PHILADELPHIA 15½ (OFF) Detroit Miami 12½ (OFF) at ORLANDO at MINNESOTA 6½ (OFF) Chicago at DENVER OFF (OFF) LA Lakers at PHOENIX 13½ (OFF) Sacramento at PORTLAND OFF (OFF) Utah at DALLAS OFF (OFF) San Antonio at NEW ORLEANS OFF (OFF) Golden State at LA CLIPPERS 12½ (OFF) Oklahoma City NHL Sunday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at WASHINGTON OFF Boston OFF at PITTSBURGH -164 Nashville +136 at MINNESOTA -170 Los Angeles +140 at TAMPA BAY -520 Buffalo +385 at CAROLINA -465 Anaheim +350 Dallas -176 at CHICAGO +146 Winnipeg -210 at OTTAWA +172

