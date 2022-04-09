|MLB
|Sunday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|at ATLANTA
|-196
|Cincinnati
|+164
|N.Y Mets
|-136
|at
|WASHINGTON
|+116
|at ST. LOUIS
|-205
|Pittsburgh
|+172
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|OFF
|Milwaukee
|OFF
|LA Dodgers
|-174
|at
|COLORADO
|+146
|Miami
|-126
|at
|SAN
|FRANCISCO+108
|San Diego
|-178
|at
|ARIZONA
|+150
|American League
|at TAMPA BAY
|-198
|Baltimore
|+166
|Chicago White Sox
|-138
|at
|DETROIT
|+118
|at TORONTO
|-246
|Texas
|+201
|at MINNESOTA
|-138
|Seattle
|+118
|at KANSAS CITY
|-120
|Cleveland
|+102
|Houston
|-112
|at
|LA
|ANGELS
|-104
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-138
|Boston
|+118
|Interleague
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-215
|Oakland
|+180
|NBA
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Atlanta
|10½
|(OFF)
|at
|HOUSTON
|at BROOKLYN
|15½
|(OFF)
|Indiana
|at CHARLOTTE
|11
|(OFF)
|Washington
|at CLEVELAND
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Milwaukee
|at MEMPHIS
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Boston
|Toronto
|5
|(OFF)
|at
|NEW
|YORK
|at PHILADELPHIA
|15½
|(OFF)
|Detroit
|Miami
|12½
|(OFF)
|at
|ORLANDO
|at MINNESOTA
|6½
|(OFF)
|Chicago
|at DENVER
|OFF
|(OFF)
|LA
|Lakers
|at PHOENIX
|13½
|(OFF)
|Sacramento
|at PORTLAND
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Utah
|at DALLAS
|OFF
|(OFF)
|San
|Antonio
|at NEW ORLEANS
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Golden
|State
|at LA CLIPPERS
|12½
|(OFF)
|Oklahoma
|City
|NHL
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|at WASHINGTON
|OFF
|Boston
|OFF
|at PITTSBURGH
|-164
|Nashville
|+136
|at MINNESOTA
|-170
|Los
|Angeles
|+140
|at TAMPA BAY
|-520
|Buffalo
|+385
|at CAROLINA
|-465
|Anaheim
|+350
|Dallas
|-176
|at
|CHICAGO
|+146
|Winnipeg
|-210
|at
|OTTAWA
|+172
