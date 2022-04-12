|MLB
|Wednesday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at ATLANTA
|-208
|Washington
|+176
|at CINCINNATI
|-127
|Cleveland
|+108
|Chicago Cubs
|-129
|at
|PITTSBURGH
|+109
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-123
|N.Y.
|Mets
|+103
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-125
|San
|Diego
|+105
|American League
|Boston
|-112
|at
|DETROIT
|-107
|at TAMPA BAY
|-180
|Oakland
|+156
|at N.Y. YANKEES
|-138
|Toronto
|+118
|Seattle
|-115
|at
|CHICAGO
|WSOX
|+105
|Interleague
|L.A. Dodgers
|-164
|at
|MINNESOTA
|+141
|at ST. LOUIS
|-152
|Kansas
|City
|+129
|Houston
|-150
|at
|ARIZONA
|+130
|Milwaukee
|-183
|at
|BALTIMORE
|+158
|NBA
|Wednesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at ATLANTA
|5
|(236½)
|Charlotte
|at NEW ORLEANS
|5½
|(227)
|San
|Antonio
|NHL
|Wednesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|New York
|-203
|at
|PHILADELPHIA
|+169
|at COLUMBUS
|-183
|Montreal
|+154
|at WINNIPEG
|OFF
|Seattle
|OFF
|at COLORADO
|OFF
|Los
|Angeles
|OFF
