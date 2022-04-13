Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press
April 13, 2022 6:10 pm
< a min read
      
MLB
Thursday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at MILWAUKEE -150 St. Louis +129
at PITTSBURGH -121 Washington +101
at MIAMI -114 Philadelphia -106
Atlanta OFF at SAN DIEGO OFF
at COLORADO -136 Chicago Cubs +116
at LA DODGERS -249 Cincinnati +204
American League
at TAMPA BAY -200 Oakland +173
Seattle -112 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -108
at N.Y YANKEES -133 Toronto +113
LA Angels -129 at TEXAS +109
at KANSAS CITY -125 Detroit +105
NHL
Thursday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at TORONTO -160 Washington +132
at BOSTON -295 Ottawa +235
at CAROLINA -420 Detroit +320
at TAMPA BAY -430 Anaheim +330
St. Louis -240 at BUFFALO +195
at PITTSBURGH -170 N.Y Islanders +140
at NASHVILLE -118 Edmonton -102
at DALLAS -118 Minnesota -102
at CHICAGO -125 San Jose +104
at COLORADO -300 New Jersey +240
at CALGARY -154 Las Vegas +128
at VANCOUVER -255 Arizona +205

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Lifestyle News Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|20 CARES Act Webinar
4|20 Security vs. Compliance: Can You Have...
4|20 Assessment: The Key to Cloud Success
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories