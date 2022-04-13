|MLB
|Thursday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|at MILWAUKEE
|-150
|St.
|Louis
|+129
|at PITTSBURGH
|-121
|Washington
|+101
|at MIAMI
|-114
|Philadelphia
|-106
|Atlanta
|OFF
|at
|SAN
|DIEGO
|OFF
|at COLORADO
|-136
|Chicago
|Cubs
|+116
|at LA DODGERS
|-249
|Cincinnati
|+204
|American League
|at TAMPA BAY
|-200
|Oakland
|+173
|Seattle
|-112
|at
|CHICAGO
|WHITE
|SOX
|-108
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-133
|Toronto
|+113
|LA Angels
|-129
|at
|TEXAS
|+109
|at KANSAS CITY
|-125
|Detroit
|+105
|NHL
|Thursday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|at TORONTO
|-160
|Washington
|+132
|at BOSTON
|-295
|Ottawa
|+235
|at CAROLINA
|-420
|Detroit
|+320
|at TAMPA BAY
|-430
|Anaheim
|+330
|St. Louis
|-240
|at
|BUFFALO
|+195
|at PITTSBURGH
|-170
|N.Y
|Islanders
|+140
|at NASHVILLE
|-118
|Edmonton
|-102
|at DALLAS
|-118
|Minnesota
|-102
|at CHICAGO
|-125
|San
|Jose
|+104
|at COLORADO
|-300
|New
|Jersey
|+240
|at CALGARY
|-154
|Las
|Vegas
|+128
|at VANCOUVER
|-255
|Arizona
|+205
For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.