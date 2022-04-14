MLB Friday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at N.Y METS -200 Arizona +170 Washington -113 at PITTSBURGH -106 at MIAMI -113 Philadelphia -107 at MILWAUKEE -157 St. Louis +135 at COLORADO -137 Chicago Cubs +117 at SAN DIEGO -112 Atlanta -108 at LA DODGERS -242 Cincinnati +197 American League Minnesota OFF at BOSTON OFF N.Y Yankees -215 at BALTIMORE +175 at TORONTO -209 Oakland +175 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -141 Tampa Bay +121 at TEXAS OFF LA Angels OFF at KANSAS CITY -140 Detroit +120 Houston -126 at SEATTLE +106 Interleague San Francisco -152 at CLEVELAND +131 NBA Friday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Atlanta 2½ (223) at CLEVELAND at LA CLIPPERS 4 (216) New Orleans NHL Friday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at FLORIDA -192 Winnipeg +158 New York -154 at MONTREAL +128

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.