|MLB
|Thursday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|at N.Y METS
|-121
|San
|Francisco
|+102
|at WASHINGTON
|-126
|Arizona
|+107
|at MIAMI
|-130
|St.
|Louis
|+110
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|OFF
|Pittsburgh
|OFF
|American League
|at CLEVELAND
|-120
|Chicago
|White
|Sox
|+102
|N.Y Yankees
|-155
|at
|DETROIT
|+135
|Toronto
|-115
|at
|BOSTON
|-105
|Minnesota
|-130
|at
|KANSAS
|CITY
|+110
|at OAKLAND
|-118
|Baltimore
|-102
|at SEATTLE
|-150
|Texas
|+128
|NBA
|Thursday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Memphis
|1½
|(236½)
|at
|MINNESOTA
|at UTAH
|6
|(210½)
|Dallas
|Golden State
|1½
|(223½)
|at
|DENVER
|NHL
|Thursday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|at FLORIDA
|-610
|Detroit
|+440
|at NEW JERSEY
|-144
|Buffalo
|+120
|at CAROLINA
|-240
|Winnipeg
|+195
|at MONTREAL
|-134
|Philadelphia
|+112
|at PITTSBURGH
|-134
|Boston
|+112
|New York
|-128
|at
|N.Y
|ISLANDERS+106
|at TAMPA BAY
|-130
|Toronto
|+108
|at MINNESOTA
|-164
|Vancouver
|+136
|at CALGARY
|-182
|Dallas
|+150
|St. Louis
|-200
|at
|SAN
|JOSE
|+164
|at LOS ANGELES
|-265
|Chicago
|+215
