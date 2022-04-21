MLB Friday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at CHICAGO CUBS OFF Pittsburgh OFF St. Louis -126 at CINCINNATI +108 at WASHINGTON OFF San Francisco OFF Milwaukee -122 at PHILADELPHIA +104 at ATLANTA -154 Miami +133 LA Dodgers -170 at SAN DIEGO +148 N.Y Mets -132 at ARIZONA +111 American League at N.Y YANKEES OFF Cleveland OFF at TAMPA BAY -138 Boston +118 at HOUSTON -170 Toronto +148 at MINNESOTA -114 Chicago White Sox -106 at LA ANGELS -185 Baltimore +158 Texas -127 at OAKLAND +108 at SEATTLE -128 Kansas City +108 Interleague at DETROIT -142 Colorado +120 NBA Friday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Miami 1½ (221½) at ATLANTA Milwaukee 3 (223) at CHICAGO Phoenix 1½ (216) at NEW ORLEANS NHL Friday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at COLUMBUS -134 Ottawa +112 at MINNESOTA -280 Seattle +225 Colorado -128 at EDMONTON +106 Washington -400 at ARIZONA +310

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.