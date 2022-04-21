|MLB
|Friday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|OFF
|Pittsburgh
|OFF
|St. Louis
|-126
|at
|CINCINNATI
|+108
|at WASHINGTON
|OFF
|San
|Francisco
|OFF
|Milwaukee
|-122
|at
|PHILADELPHIA
|+104
|at ATLANTA
|-154
|Miami
|+133
|LA Dodgers
|-170
|at
|SAN
|DIEGO
|+148
|N.Y Mets
|-132
|at
|ARIZONA
|+111
|American League
|at N.Y YANKEES
|OFF
|Cleveland
|OFF
|at TAMPA BAY
|-138
|Boston
|+118
|at HOUSTON
|-170
|Toronto
|+148
|at MINNESOTA
|-114
|Chicago
|White
|Sox
|-106
|at LA ANGELS
|-185
|Baltimore
|+158
|Texas
|-127
|at
|OAKLAND
|+108
|at SEATTLE
|-128
|Kansas
|City
|+108
|Interleague
|at DETROIT
|-142
|Colorado
|+120
|NBA
|Friday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Miami
|1½
|(221½)
|at
|ATLANTA
|Milwaukee
|3
|(223)
|at
|CHICAGO
|Phoenix
|1½
|(216)
|at
|NEW
|ORLEANS
|NHL
|Friday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|at COLUMBUS
|-134
|Ottawa
|+112
|at MINNESOTA
|-280
|Seattle
|+225
|Colorado
|-128
|at
|EDMONTON
|+106
|Washington
|-400
|at
|ARIZONA
|+310
