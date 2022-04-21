Trending:
The Associated Press
April 21, 2022 7:04 pm
MLB
Friday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at CHICAGO CUBS OFF Pittsburgh OFF
St. Louis -126 at CINCINNATI +108
at WASHINGTON OFF San Francisco OFF
Milwaukee -122 at PHILADELPHIA +104
at ATLANTA -154 Miami +133
LA Dodgers -170 at SAN DIEGO +148
N.Y Mets -132 at ARIZONA +111
American League
at N.Y YANKEES OFF Cleveland OFF
at TAMPA BAY -138 Boston +118
at HOUSTON -170 Toronto +148
at MINNESOTA -114 Chicago White Sox -106
at LA ANGELS -185 Baltimore +158
Texas -127 at OAKLAND +108
at SEATTLE -128 Kansas City +108
Interleague
at DETROIT -142 Colorado +120
NBA
Friday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
Miami (221½) at ATLANTA
Milwaukee 3 (223) at CHICAGO
Phoenix (216) at NEW ORLEANS
NHL
Friday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at COLUMBUS -134 Ottawa +112
at MINNESOTA -280 Seattle +225
Colorado -128 at EDMONTON +106
Washington -400 at ARIZONA +310

