The Associated Press
April 22, 2022 5:32 pm
MLB
Saturday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at WASHINGTON OFF San Francisco OFF
at CHICAGO CUBS -184 Pittsburgh +154
at PHILADELPHIA -160 Milwaukee +140
St. Louis -120 at CINCINNATI +100
at ATLANTA -187 Miami +163
at ARIZONA OFF N.Y Mets OFF
at SAN DIEGO OFF LA Dodgers OFF
American League
at N.Y YANKEES OFF Cleveland OFF
Chicago White Sox OFF at MINNESOTA OFF
Texas -130 at OAKLAND +110
at HOUSTON -174 Toronto +146
at TAMPA BAY OFF Boston OFF
at LA ANGELS -264 Baltimore +218
at SEATTLE -130 Kansas City +110
Interleague
Colorado -125 at DETROIT +105
NBA
Saturday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
Philadelphia 3 (213½) at TORONTO
at UTAH (212½) Dallas
at BROOKLYN 3 (222½) Boston
Memphis 3 (232½) at MINNESOTA
NHL
Saturday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
Carolina -245 at NEW JERSEY +198
Pittsburgh -310 at DETROIT +245
New York OFF at BUFFALO OFF
at BOSTON -134 N.Y Rangers +112
at TAMPA BAY -170 Nashville +140
at OTTAWA -152 Montreal +126
at FLORIDA -164 Toronto +136
at SAN JOSE -142 Chicago +121
at DALLAS -255 Seattle +205
St. Louis -375 at ARIZONA +290
at CALGARY -210 Vancouver +172
at LOS ANGELES -250 Anaheim +202

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

