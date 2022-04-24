MLB Monday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at MILWAUKEE OFF San Francisco OFF at PHILADELPHIA -178 Colorado +155 N.Y Mets -147 at ST. LOUIS +126 LA Dodgers -177 at ARIZONA +153 American League at TORONTO -143 Boston +123 Houston -137 at TEXAS +117 Cleveland -117 at LA ANGELS -103 NBA Monday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at BROOKLYN 1½ (220) Boston at PHILADELPHIA 7½ (210) Toronto at DALLAS 3 (213) Utah NHL Monday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at CHICAGO -137 Philadelphia +114

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.