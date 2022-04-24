Trending:
The Associated Press
April 24, 2022 7:37 pm
MLB
Monday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at MILWAUKEE OFF San Francisco OFF
at PHILADELPHIA -178 Colorado +155
N.Y Mets -147 at ST. LOUIS +126
LA Dodgers -177 at ARIZONA +153
American League
at TORONTO -143 Boston +123
Houston -137 at TEXAS +117
Cleveland -117 at LA ANGELS -103
NBA
Monday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at BROOKLYN (220) Boston
at PHILADELPHIA (210) Toronto
at DALLAS 3 (213) Utah
NHL
Monday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at CHICAGO -137 Philadelphia +114

