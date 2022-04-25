MLB Tuesday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line Milwaukee -183 at PITTSBURGH +162 San Diego -160 at CINCINNATI +140 at PHILADELPHIA -145 Colorado +125 Miami -131 at WASHINGTON +112 at ATLANTA -181 Chicago Cubs +158 N.Y Mets OFF at ST. LOUIS OFF LA Dodgers -180 at ARIZONA +158 American League at TAMPA BAY OFF Seattle OFF at N.Y YANKEES -268 Baltimore +222 at TORONTO -157 Boston +138 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -147 Kansas City +127 at MINNESOTA -140 Detroit +120 Houston -115 at TEXAS -105 at LA ANGELS -150 Cleveland +130 Interleague at SAN FRANCISCO -224 Oakland +187 NBA Tuesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at MIAMI 7½ (217) Atlanta at MEMPHIS 6½ (232) Minnesota at PHOENIX 7 (215) New Orleans NHL Tuesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at OTTAWA -126 New Jersey +105 at PITTSBURGH -152 Edmonton +126 at TAMPA BAY -385 Columbus +300 at N.Y RANGERS -118 Carolina -102 at TORONTO -490 Detroit +365 Florida OFF at BOSTON OFF at WASHINGTON -172 N.Y Islanders +142 Calgary -140 at NASHVILLE +116 at MINNESOTA -650 Arizona +460 at DALLAS -120 Las Vegas +100 at COLORADO -170 St. Louis +140 at VANCOUVER -230 Seattle +188 at SAN JOSE -142 Anaheim +118

