The Associated Press
April 25, 2022 5:52 pm
MLB
Tuesday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
Milwaukee -183 at PITTSBURGH +162
San Diego -160 at CINCINNATI +140
at PHILADELPHIA -145 Colorado +125
Miami -131 at WASHINGTON +112
at ATLANTA -181 Chicago Cubs +158
N.Y Mets OFF at ST. LOUIS OFF
LA Dodgers -180 at ARIZONA +158
American League
at TAMPA BAY OFF Seattle OFF
at N.Y YANKEES -268 Baltimore +222
at TORONTO -157 Boston +138
at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -147 Kansas City +127
at MINNESOTA -140 Detroit +120
Houston -115 at TEXAS -105
at LA ANGELS -150 Cleveland +130
Interleague
at SAN FRANCISCO -224 Oakland +187
NBA
Tuesday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at MIAMI (217) Atlanta
at MEMPHIS (232) Minnesota
at PHOENIX 7 (215) New Orleans
NHL
Tuesday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at OTTAWA -126 New Jersey +105
at PITTSBURGH -152 Edmonton +126
at TAMPA BAY -385 Columbus +300
at N.Y RANGERS -118 Carolina -102
at TORONTO -490 Detroit +365
Florida OFF at BOSTON OFF
at WASHINGTON -172 N.Y Islanders +142
Calgary -140 at NASHVILLE +116
at MINNESOTA -650 Arizona +460
at DALLAS -120 Las Vegas +100
at COLORADO -170 St. Louis +140
at VANCOUVER -230 Seattle +188
at SAN JOSE -142 Anaheim +118

