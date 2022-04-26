MLB Wednesday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at ST. LOUIS -115 N.Y Mets -105 LA Dodgers -210 at ARIZONA +176 Milwaukee -172 at PITTSBURGH +153 San Diego -155 at CINCINNATI +135 at PHILADELPHIA -205 Colorado +175 Miami -125 at WASHINGTON +105 at ATLANTA -210 Chicago Cubs +178 American League at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -160 Kansas City +140 at TAMPA BAY -125 Seattle +105 at N.Y YANKEES -257 Baltimore +213 at TORONTO -137 Boston +118 at MINNESOTA -185 Detroit +160 Houston -120 at TEXAS +100 at LA ANGELS -190 Cleveland +165 Interleague at SAN FRANCISCO -145 Oakland +125 NBA Wednesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at MILWAUKEE 12 (217½) Chicago at GOLDEN STATE 9 (225½) Denver NHL Wednesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at N.Y RANGERS OFF Montreal OFF at WINNIPEG OFF Philadelphia OFF Las Vegas OFF at CHICAGO OFF at DALLAS OFF Arizona OFF Los Angeles -200 at SEATTLE +164

