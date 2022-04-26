Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press
April 26, 2022 5:30 pm
< a min read
      
MLB
Wednesday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at ST. LOUIS -115 N.Y Mets -105
LA Dodgers -210 at ARIZONA +176
Milwaukee -172 at PITTSBURGH +153
San Diego -155 at CINCINNATI +135
at PHILADELPHIA -205 Colorado +175
Miami -125 at WASHINGTON +105
at ATLANTA -210 Chicago Cubs +178
American League
at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -160 Kansas City +140
at TAMPA BAY -125 Seattle +105
at N.Y YANKEES -257 Baltimore +213
at TORONTO -137 Boston +118
at MINNESOTA -185 Detroit +160
Houston -120 at TEXAS +100
at LA ANGELS -190 Cleveland +165
Interleague
at SAN FRANCISCO -145 Oakland +125
NBA
Wednesday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at MILWAUKEE 12 (217½) Chicago
at GOLDEN STATE 9 (225½) Denver
NHL
Wednesday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at N.Y RANGERS OFF Montreal OFF
at WINNIPEG OFF Philadelphia OFF
Las Vegas OFF at CHICAGO OFF
at DALLAS OFF Arizona OFF
Los Angeles -200 at SEATTLE +164

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Lifestyle News Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|3 15th Annual NEIASIU Training Seminar...
5|3 Achieving Cyber Resiliency: A Roadmap...
5|3 Planet Cyber Sec
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories