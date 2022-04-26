|MLB
|Wednesday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|at ST. LOUIS
|-115
|N.Y
|Mets
|-105
|LA Dodgers
|-210
|at
|ARIZONA
|+176
|Milwaukee
|-172
|at
|PITTSBURGH
|+153
|San Diego
|-155
|at
|CINCINNATI
|+135
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-205
|Colorado
|+175
|Miami
|-125
|at
|WASHINGTON
|+105
|at ATLANTA
|-210
|Chicago
|Cubs
|+178
|American League
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|-160
|Kansas
|City
|+140
|at TAMPA BAY
|-125
|Seattle
|+105
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-257
|Baltimore
|+213
|at TORONTO
|-137
|Boston
|+118
|at MINNESOTA
|-185
|Detroit
|+160
|Houston
|-120
|at
|TEXAS
|+100
|at LA ANGELS
|-190
|Cleveland
|+165
|Interleague
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-145
|Oakland
|+125
|NBA
|Wednesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at MILWAUKEE
|12
|(217½)
|Chicago
|at GOLDEN STATE
|9
|(225½)
|Denver
|NHL
|Wednesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|at N.Y RANGERS
|OFF
|Montreal
|OFF
|at WINNIPEG
|OFF
|Philadelphia
|OFF
|Las Vegas
|OFF
|at
|CHICAGO
|OFF
|at DALLAS
|OFF
|Arizona
|OFF
|Los Angeles
|-200
|at
|SEATTLE
|+164
