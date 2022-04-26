Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press
April 26, 2022 7:45 pm
< a min read
      
MLB
Wednesday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at ST. LOUIS -112 N.Y Mets -107
LA Dodgers -225 at ARIZONA +188
Milwaukee -172 at PITTSBURGH +153
San Diego -175 at CINCINNATI +153
at PHILADELPHIA -205 Colorado +175
Miami -137 at WASHINGTON +118
at ATLANTA -210 Chicago Cubs +178
American League
at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -162 Kansas City +143
at TAMPA BAY -125 Seattle +105
at N.Y YANKEES -255 Baltimore +210
at TORONTO -135 Boston +115
at MINNESOTA -185 Detroit +160
Houston -122 at TEXAS +103
at LA ANGELS -187 Cleveland +163
Interleague
at SAN FRANCISCO -145 Oakland +125
NBA
Wednesday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at MILWAUKEE 12 (217½) Chicago
at GOLDEN STATE 9 (225½) Denver
NHL
Wednesday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at N.Y RANGERS -435 Montreal +320
at WINNIPEG -192 Philadelphia +155
Las Vegas -217 at CHICAGO +173
at DALLAS -460 Arizona +365
Los Angeles -200 at SEATTLE +164

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Lifestyle News Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|3 15th Annual NEIASIU Training Seminar...
5|3 Achieving Cyber Resiliency: A Roadmap...
5|3 Planet Cyber Sec
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories