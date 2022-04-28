MLB Friday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line San Diego -165 at PITTSBURGH +142 at N.Y METS -116 Philadelphia -104 at MILWAUKEE OFF Chicago Cubs OFF at ST. LOUIS -163 Arizona +142 at COLORADO -114 Cincinnati -106 at SAN FRANCISCO -206 Washington +174 American League at BALTIMORE OFF Boston OFF at TORONTO -121 Houston +101 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -122 LA Angels +102 at TAMPA BAY -128 Minnesota +108 N.Y Yankees -172 at KANSAS CITY +148 at OAKLAND -135 Cleveland +115 Interleague Seattle -127 at MIAMI +107 at TEXAS OFF Atlanta OFF at LA DODGERS -234 Detroit +190 NBA Friday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Memphis 1½ (229) at MINNESOTA NHL Friday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at PHILADELPHIA OFF Ottawa OFF at MONTREAL OFF Florida OFF at N.Y RANGERS OFF Washington OFF at TORONTO OFF Boston OFF at PITTSBURGH OFF Columbus OFF at BUFFALO OFF Chicago OFF at NEW JERSEY OFF Detroit OFF at N.Y ISLANDERS OFF Tampa Bay OFF at MINNESOTA OFF Colorado OFF at WINNIPEG OFF Calgary OFF at ST. LOUIS OFF Las Vegas OFF at DALLAS OFF Anaheim OFF at EDMONTON OFF Vancouver OFF at SEATTLE OFF San Jose OFF at ARIZONA OFF Nashville OFF

