|MLB
|Friday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|San Diego
|-165
|at
|PITTSBURGH
|+142
|at N.Y METS
|-116
|Philadelphia
|-104
|at MILWAUKEE
|OFF
|Chicago
|Cubs
|OFF
|at ST. LOUIS
|-163
|Arizona
|+142
|at COLORADO
|-114
|Cincinnati
|-106
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-206
|Washington
|+174
|American League
|at BALTIMORE
|OFF
|Boston
|OFF
|at TORONTO
|-121
|Houston
|+101
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|-122
|LA
|Angels
|+102
|at TAMPA BAY
|-128
|Minnesota
|+108
|N.Y Yankees
|-172
|at
|KANSAS
|CITY
|+148
|at OAKLAND
|-135
|Cleveland
|+115
|Interleague
|Seattle
|-127
|at
|MIAMI
|+107
|at TEXAS
|OFF
|Atlanta
|OFF
|at LA DODGERS
|-234
|Detroit
|+190
|NBA
|Friday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Memphis
|1½
|(229)
|at
|MINNESOTA
|NHL
|Friday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|at PHILADELPHIA
|OFF
|Ottawa
|OFF
|at MONTREAL
|OFF
|Florida
|OFF
|at N.Y RANGERS
|OFF
|Washington
|OFF
|at TORONTO
|OFF
|Boston
|OFF
|at PITTSBURGH
|OFF
|Columbus
|OFF
|at BUFFALO
|OFF
|Chicago
|OFF
|at NEW JERSEY
|OFF
|Detroit
|OFF
|at N.Y ISLANDERS
|OFF
|Tampa
|Bay
|OFF
|at MINNESOTA
|OFF
|Colorado
|OFF
|at WINNIPEG
|OFF
|Calgary
|OFF
|at ST. LOUIS
|OFF
|Las
|Vegas
|OFF
|at DALLAS
|OFF
|Anaheim
|OFF
|at EDMONTON
|OFF
|Vancouver
|OFF
|at SEATTLE
|OFF
|San
|Jose
|OFF
|at ARIZONA
|OFF
|Nashville
|OFF
For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.