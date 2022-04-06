Sports on TV

|Adv09
|Monday, April 11
|COLLEGE GOLF
|7 p.m.
GOLF — The Western Intercollegiate: First Round, Pasatiempo Golf Club, Santa Cruz, Calif.
FS1 — NY Mets at Philadelphia
ESPN — WNBA Draft —
|Tuesday, April 12
|COLLEGE GOLF
|7 p.m.
GOLF — The Western Intercollegiate: Second Round, Pasatiempo Golf Club, Santa Cruz, Calif.
ESPNU — Clemson at South Carolina
TBS — San Diego at San Francisco
TNT — Play-In Tournament: TBD
TNT — Play-In Tournament: TBD
|NBA G LEAGUE BASKETBALL
|9 p.m.
ESPN2 — G League Final: TBD, Championship, Game 1
ESPN — Philadelphia at Washington
ESPN — Tampa Bay at Dallas
CBS — UEFA Champions League: TBA
FS1 — CONCACAF Champions League: Pumas UNAM at Cruz Azul, Semifinal Leg 2
ESPN2 — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Uzbekistan, Chester, Pa. —
|Wednesday, April 13
|COLLEGE GOLF
|4 p.m.
GOLF — The Western Intercollegiate: Final Round, Pasatiempo Golf Club, Santa Cruz, Calif.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The LOTTE Championship, First Round, Hoakalei Country Club, Ewa Beach, Hawaii
ESPN — Play-In Tournament: TBD
ESPN — Play-In Tournament: TBD
TNT — NY Rangers at Philadelphia
TNT — Los Angeles at Colorado
CBS — UEFA Champions League: TBA
FS1 — CONCACAF Champions League: Seattle at NY City FC, Semifinal Leg 2 —
|Thursday, April 14
|COLLEGE BASEBALL
|8 p.m.
ESPNU — Kentucky at Missouri
|COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)
|1 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Championships: Day 1, Fort Worth, Texas
ESPN2 — NCAA Championships: Day 1, Fort Worth, Texas
ESPN2 — Oregon at Arizona
GOLF — PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, First Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head, S.C.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The LOTTE Championship, Second Round, Hoakalei Country Club, Ewa Beach, Hawaii
ESPN — Minnesota at Dallas —
|Friday, April 15
|AUTO RACING
|3 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Practice, Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt, Bristol, Tenn.
FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt, Bristol, Tenn.
FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Final Practice, Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt, Bristol, Tenn.
FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Final Practice, Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt, Bristol, Tenn.
ESPNU — Michigan at Michigan St.
ESPN2 — Florida at Vanderbilt
ESPN2 — Stanford at UCLA
ESPNU — NC Central at Norfolk St.
ESPNU — Alabama St. at Jackson St.
FS1 — Providence at UConn
ESPNU — Oregon at Arizona
ESPNU — UC San Diego at Cal St.-Fullerton
GOLF — PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, Second Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head, S.C.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The LOTTE Championship, Third Round, Hoakalei Country Club, Ewa Beach, Hawaii
|MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
|10 p.m.
SHO — Bellator 277: A.J. McKee vs. Patricio Freire (Featherweights), San Jose, Calif.
ESPN — Play-In Tournament: TBD
TNT — Play-In Tournament: TBD —
|Saturday, April 16
|AUTO RACING
|3 p.m.
NBC — AMA Supercross: Round 14, Atlanta
FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Pinty<s Truck Race on Dirt, Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt, Bristol, Tenn.
|COLLEGE BOWLING (WOMEN’S)
|8 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Championship
ESPN2 — Georgia Spring Game: From Athens, Ga.
|COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)
|1 p.m.
ABC — NCAA Championships: Final, Fort Worth, Texas
|COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)
|12 p.m.
ESPNU — Rutgers at Michigan
ESPNU — Syracuse at North Carolina
ESPNU — Penn St. at Johns Hopkins
ESPNU — Texas A&M at Tennessee
ESPN2 — Georgia at Missouri
ESPN2 — Kentucky at Arkansas
GOLF — PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, Third Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head, S.C.
CBS — PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, Third Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head, S.C.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The LOTTE Championship, Final Round, Hoakalei Country Club, Ewa Beach, Hawaii
|MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
|8:30 p.m.
ESPN — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Vicente Luque vs. Belal Muhammad (Welterweights), Las Vegas
FS1 — Atlanta at San Diego
ESPN — First-Round Playoff: TBD
ESPN — First-Round Playoff: TBD
ESPN — First-Round Playoff: TBD
ABC — First-Round Playoff: TBD
ABC — Minnesota at St. Louis
USA — Premier League: Brighton & Hove Albion at Tottenham Hotspur
USA — Premier League: Norwich City at Manchester United
NBC — Premier League: TBA
FS1 — MLS: Inter Miami CF at Seattle
FOX — New Jersey at Birmingham
NBC — New Jersey at Birmingham —
|Sunday, April 17
|AUTO RACING
|3:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt, Bristol, Tenn. (Taped)
FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: The Food City Dirt Race, Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt, Bristol, Tenn.
ESPNU — Florida at Vanderbilt
ESPNU — Princeton at Yale
GOLF — PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, Final Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head, S.C.
CBS — PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, Final Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head, S.C.
ESPN — Atlanta at San Diego
ESPN2 — Atlanta at San Diego (KayRod Cast)
TNT — First-Round Playoff: TBD
TNT — First-Round Playoff: TBD
ESPN — Florida at Detroit
USA — Premier League: Chelsea at Leeds United
USA — Premier League: Leicester City at Newcastle United
USA — Premier League: Manchester City at Wolverhampton
ESPN — MLS: Sporting KC at LA FC
NBC — Houston vs. Michigan, Birmingham, Ala.
USA — Philadelphia vs. New Orleans, Birmingham, Ala. —
