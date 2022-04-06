Sports on TV

On Air: IT Innovation Insider
Monday, April 11
COLLEGE GOLF
7 p.m.

GOLF — The Western Intercollegiate: First Round, Pasatiempo Golf Club, Santa Cruz, Calif.

MLB BASEBALL
6:30 p.m.

FS1 — NY Mets at Philadelphia

WNBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.

ESPN — WNBA Draft —

Tuesday, April 12
COLLEGE GOLF
7 p.m.

GOLF — The Western Intercollegiate: Second Round, Pasatiempo Golf Club, Santa Cruz, Calif.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL
7 p.m.

ESPNU — Clemson at South Carolina

MLB BASEBALL
9:30 p.m.

TBS — San Diego at San Francisco

NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.

TNT — Play-In Tournament: TBD

10 p.m.

TNT — Play-In Tournament: TBD

NBA G LEAGUE BASKETBALL
9 p.m.

ESPN2 — G League Final: TBD, Championship, Game 1

NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.

ESPN — Philadelphia at Washington

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — Tampa Bay at Dallas

SOCCER (MEN’S)
3 p.m.

CBS — UEFA Champions League: TBA

10 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Champions League: Pumas UNAM at Cruz Azul, Semifinal Leg 2

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.

ESPN2 — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Uzbekistan, Chester, Pa. —

Wednesday, April 13
COLLEGE GOLF
4 p.m.

GOLF — The Western Intercollegiate: Final Round, Pasatiempo Golf Club, Santa Cruz, Calif.

GOLF
7 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The LOTTE Championship, First Round, Hoakalei Country Club, Ewa Beach, Hawaii

NBA BASKETBALL
7:45 p.m.

ESPN — Play-In Tournament: TBD

10:05 p.m.

ESPN — Play-In Tournament: TBD

NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.

TNT — NY Rangers at Philadelphia

9:30 p.m.

TNT — Los Angeles at Colorado

SOCCER (MEN’S)
3 p.m.

CBS — UEFA Champions League: TBA

9 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Champions League: Seattle at NY City FC, Semifinal Leg 2 —

Thursday, April 14
COLLEGE BASEBALL
8 p.m.

ESPNU — Kentucky at Missouri

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)
1 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Championships: Day 1, Fort Worth, Texas

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Championships: Day 1, Fort Worth, Texas

COLLEGE SOFTBALL
8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Oregon at Arizona

GOLF
3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, First Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head, S.C.

7 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The LOTTE Championship, Second Round, Hoakalei Country Club, Ewa Beach, Hawaii

NHL HOCKEY
8 p.m.

ESPN — Minnesota at Dallas —

Friday, April 15
AUTO RACING
3 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Practice, Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt, Bristol, Tenn.

4 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt, Bristol, Tenn.

5:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Final Practice, Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt, Bristol, Tenn.

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Final Practice, Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt, Bristol, Tenn.

COLLEGE BASEBALL
5 p.m.

ESPNU — Michigan at Michigan St.

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Florida at Vanderbilt

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — Stanford at UCLA

COLLEGE SOFTBALL
11 a.m.

ESPNU — NC Central at Norfolk St.

1 p.m.

ESPNU — Alabama St. at Jackson St.

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — Providence at UConn

8 p.m.

ESPNU — Oregon at Arizona

10 p.m.

ESPNU — UC San Diego at Cal St.-Fullerton

GOLF
3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, Second Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head, S.C.

7 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The LOTTE Championship, Third Round, Hoakalei Country Club, Ewa Beach, Hawaii

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
10 p.m.

SHO — Bellator 277: A.J. McKee vs. Patricio Freire (Featherweights), San Jose, Calif.

NBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.

ESPN — Play-In Tournament: TBD

9 p.m.

TNT — Play-In Tournament: TBD —

Saturday, April 16
AUTO RACING
3 p.m.

NBC — AMA Supercross: Round 14, Atlanta

8 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Pinty<s Truck Race on Dirt, Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt, Bristol, Tenn.

COLLEGE BOWLING (WOMEN’S)
8 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Championship

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
1 p.m.

ESPN2 — Georgia Spring Game: From Athens, Ga.

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)
1 p.m.

ABC — NCAA Championships: Final, Fort Worth, Texas

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)
12 p.m.

ESPNU — Rutgers at Michigan

4 p.m.

ESPNU — Syracuse at North Carolina

6 p.m.

ESPNU — Penn St. at Johns Hopkins

COLLEGE SOFTBALL
2 p.m.

ESPNU — Texas A&M at Tennessee

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Georgia at Missouri

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Kentucky at Arkansas

GOLF
1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, Third Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head, S.C.

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, Third Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head, S.C.

7 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The LOTTE Championship, Final Round, Hoakalei Country Club, Ewa Beach, Hawaii

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
8:30 p.m.

ESPN — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Vicente Luque vs. Belal Muhammad (Welterweights), Las Vegas

MLB BASEBALL
4 p.m.

FS1 — Atlanta at San Diego

NBA BASKETBALL
1:10 p.m.

ESPN — First-Round Playoff: TBD

3:30 p.m.

ESPN — First-Round Playoff: TBD

6 p.m.

ESPN — First-Round Playoff: TBD

8:30 p.m.

ABC — First-Round Playoff: TBD

NHL HOCKEY
3 p.m.

ABC — Minnesota at St. Louis

SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Brighton & Hove Albion at Tottenham Hotspur

10 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Norwich City at Manchester United

12:30 p.m.

NBC — Premier League: TBA

10 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: Inter Miami CF at Seattle

USFL FOOTBALL
7:30 p.m.

FOX — New Jersey at Birmingham

NBC — New Jersey at Birmingham —

Sunday, April 17
AUTO RACING
3:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt, Bristol, Tenn. (Taped)

7 p.m.

FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: The Food City Dirt Race, Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt, Bristol, Tenn.

COLLEGE BASEBALL
1 p.m.

ESPNU — Florida at Vanderbilt

COLLEGE SOFTBALL
11 a.m.

ESPNU — Princeton at Yale

GOLF
1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, Final Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head, S.C.

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, Final Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head, S.C.

MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.

ESPN — Atlanta at San Diego

ESPN2 — Atlanta at San Diego (KayRod Cast)

NBA BASKETBALL
5 p.m.

TNT — First-Round Playoff: TBD

7:30 p.m.

TNT — First-Round Playoff: TBD

NHL HOCKEY
1 p.m.

ESPN — Florida at Detroit

SOCCER (MEN’S)
7 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Chelsea at Leeds United

9:15 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Leicester City at Newcastle United

11:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Manchester City at Wolverhampton

4 p.m.

ESPN — MLS: Sporting KC at LA FC

USFL FOOTBALL
12 p.m.

NBC — Houston vs. Michigan, Birmingham, Ala.

4 p.m.

USA — Philadelphia vs. New Orleans, Birmingham, Ala. —

