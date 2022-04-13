Sports on TV

|Adv16
|Monday, April 18
|COLLEGE BASEBALL
FS1 — Arizona at Creighton
TNT — First-Round Playoff: TBD
TNT — First-Round Playoff: TBD
|Tuesday, April 19
|MLB BASEBALL
|10 p.m.
TBS — Atlanta at LA Dodgers
TNT — First-Round Playoff: TBD
TNT — First-Round Playoff: TBD
ESPN — Los Angeles at Anaheim
ESPNU — DFB-Pokal: SC Freiburg at Hamburg, Semifinal
USA — Premier League: Manchester United at Liverpool
|Wednesday, April 20
|COLLEGE SOFTBALL
|7 p.m.
ESPN — Virginia Tech at Tennessee
|COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
|5 p.m.
ESPNU — Penn at Princeton
TNT — First-Round Playoff: TBD
TNT — First-Round Playoff: TBD
ESPNU — DFB-Pokal: FC Union Berlin at RB Leipzig, Semifinal
USA — Premier League: Arsenal at Chelsea
FS1 — Liga MX: Atlas at Monterrey
|Thursday, April 21
|COLLEGE BASEBALL
|8 p.m.
ESPNU — Missouri at LSU
ESPN2 — Clemson at Florida St.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The ISPS Handa Championship, First Round, Lakes Course, Tarragona, Spain
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, First Round, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The LA Open, First Round, Wilshire Country Club, Los Angeles
TNT — First-Round Playoff: TBD
TNT — First-Round Playoff: TBD
ESPN — Toronto at Tampa Bay
USA — Premier League: Southampton at Burnley
|Friday, April 22
|AUTO RACING
|7:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Enzo and Dino Ferrari Racetrack, Imola, Italy
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Enzo and Dino Ferrari Racetrack, Imola, Italy
FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Houston Raceway Park, Houston
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Enzo and Dino Ferrari Racetrack, Imola, Italy
|COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
|6 p.m.
ESPNU — Syracuse at Boston College
ESPNU — Arkansas at Florida
GOLF — DP World Tour: The ISPS Handa Championship, Second Round, Lakes Course, Tarragona, Spain
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The ClubCorp Classic, First Round, Las Colinas Country Club, Irving, Texas
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, Second Round, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The LA Open, Second Round, Wilshire Country Club, Los Angeles
|MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
|10 p.m.
SHO — Bellator 278: Juliana Velasquez vs. Liz Carmouche (Flyweights), Honolulu
ESPN — First-Round Playoff: TBD
ESPN — First-Round Playoff: TBD
USA — Michigan vs. New Jersey, Birmingham, Ala.
|Saturday, April 23
|AUTO RACING
|6:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Enzo and Dino Ferrari Racetrack, Imola, Italy
ESPN — Formula 1: Qualifying, Enzo and Dino Ferrari Racetrack, Imola, Italy
FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.
FS1 — NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: The General Tire 200, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.
NBC — AMA Supercross: Round 15, Foxborough, Mass.
FOX — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Ag-Pro 300, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.
|COLLEGE BASEBALL
|4:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Mississippi St. at Mississippi
ESPNU — LSU at Georgia
ESPN2 — Arkansas at Florida
ESPN2 — Texas at Oklahoma St.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The ISPS Handa Championship, Third Round, Lakes Course, Tarragona, Spain
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, Third Round, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La.
CBS — PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, Third Round, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The ClubCorp Classic, Second Round, Las Colinas Country Club, Irving, Texas
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The LA Open, Third Round, Wilshire Country Club, Los Angeles
|LACROSSE (MEN’S)
|8:30 p.m.
ESPNU — NLL: Georgia at Panther City
|MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
|10:30 p.m.
SHO — Bellator 279: Chris Cyborg vs. Arlene Blencowe (Featherweights), Honolulu
FS1 — Chicago at Minnesota
TNT — First-Round Playoff: TBD
TNT — First-Round Playoff: TBD
ESPN — First-Round Playoff: TBD
ESPN — First-Round Playoff: TBD
ABC — NY Rangers at Boston
USA — Premier League: Manchester United at Arsenal
USA — Premier League: Watford at Manchester City
ABC — Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund at Bayern Munich
NBC — Premier League: TBA
ESPN — MLS: Chicago FC at Minnesota United FC
CBS — NWSL Challenge Cup: Washington at North Carolina
FOX — Pittsburgh vs. Philadelphia, Birmingham, Ala.
FS1 — Birmingham vs. Houston, Birmingham, Ala.
|Sunday, April 24
|AUTO RACING
|8:55 a.m.
ESPN — Formula 1: The Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Enzo and Dino Ferrari Racetrack, Imola, Italy
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Houston Raceway Park, Houston (Taped)
FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: The GEICO 500, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.
FS1 — NHRA: The NHRA SpringNationals, Houston Raceway Park, Houston (Taped)
FS1 — PBA Playoffs: Quarterfinals, Lake Wales, Fla. (Taped)
ESPN2 — Georgia at Alabama
ESPNU — North Carolina at Virginia
ESPNU — Jackson St. Spring Game: From Jackson, Miss.
ESPN2 — Ohio St. at Michigan
ESPNU — LSU at Georgia
GOLF — DP World Tour: The ISPS Handa Championship, Final Round, Lakes Course, Tarragona, Spain
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, Final Round, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La.
CBS — PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, Final Round, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The ClubCorp Classic, Final Round, Las Colinas Country Club, Irving, Texas
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The LA Open, Final Round, Wilshire Country Club, Los Angeles
ESPN — Milwaukee at Philadelphia
TNT — First-Round Playoff: TBD
TNT — Pittsburgh at Philadelphia
FS1 — MLR: New England at Rugby New York
USA — Premier League: West Ham United at Chelsea
USA — Premier League: Everton at Liverpool
ESPN — MLS: Atlanta United FC at Inter Miami CF
ESPN — MLS: NY Red Bulls at Orlando City SC
FS1 — MLS: LA FC at FC Cincinnati
NBC — New Orleans vs. Tampa Bay, Birmingham, Ala.
