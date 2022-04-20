Sports on TV

|Adv23
|Monday, April 25
|NBA BASKETBALL
|7:30 p.m.
TNT — First Round: TBD
TNT — First Round: TBD
USA — Premier League: Leeds United at Crystal Palace —
|Tuesday, April 26
|MLB BASEBALL
|7:30 p.m.
TBS — NY Mets at St. Louis
TNT — First Round: TBD
TNT — First Round: TBD
ESPN — Edmonton at Pittsburgh
ESPN — St. Louis at Colorado
CBS — UEFA Champions League: Real Madrid at Manchester City, Semifinal Leg 1 —
|Wednesday, April 27
|NBA BASKETBALL
|7:30 p.m.
TNT — First Round: TBD
TNT — First Round: TBD
CBS — UEFA Champions League: Villarreal at Liverpool, Semifinal Leg 1
FS1 — CONCACAF Champions League: Seattle FC at Pumas UNAM, Final Leg 1 —
|Thursday, April 28
|COLLEGE BASEBALL
|8 p.m.
ESPNU — Texas A&M at Vanderbilt
ESPN2 — Oklahoma St. at Florida St.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Catalunya Championship, First Round, PGA Catalunya Resort – Stadium Course, Girona, Spain
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Mexico Open, First Round, Vidanta Vallarta, Vallarta, Mexico
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Palos Verdes Championship, First Round, Palos Verdes Golf Club, Palos Verdes Estates, Calif.
|MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
|9 p.m.
ESPN2 — PFL 2: Featherweights & Heavyweights (Main Card)
TNT — First Round: TBD
TNT — First Round: TBD
ABC — The 2022 NFL Draft: Round 1, Las Vegas
ESPN — The 2022 NFL Draft: Round 1, Las Vegas
NFLN — The 2022 NFL Draft: Round 1, Las Vegas —
|Friday, April 29
|AUTO RACING
|3 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Dover Motor Speedway, Dover, Delaware
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, zMAX Dragway, Concord, N.C.
ESPNU — Delaware St. at Norfolk St.
ESPNU — Dallas Baptist at Illinois St.
ESPNU — Oklahoma St. at Florida St.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Catalunya Championship, Second Round, PGA Catalunya Resort – Stadium Course, Girona, Spain
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Insperity Invitational, First Round, The Woodlands Country Club – Tournament Course, Woodlands, Texas
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Mexico Open, Second Round, Vidanta Vallarta, Vallarta, Mexico
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Palos Verdes Championship, Second Round, Palos Verdes Golf Club, Palos Verdes Estates, Calif.
ESPN — First Round: TBD
ESPN — First Round: TBD
ABC — The 2022 NFL Draft: Rounds 2-3, Las Vegas
ESPN — The 2022 NFL Draft: Rounds 2-3, Las Vegas
NFLN — The 2022 NFL Draft: Rounds 2-3, Las Vegas
ESPN2 — The 2022 NFL Draft: Rounds 2-3, Las Vegas —
|Saturday, April 30
|AUTO RACING
|10:30 a.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Dover Motor Speedway, Dover, Delaware
FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The A-GAME 200, Dover Motor Speedway, Dover, Delaware
NBC — AMA Supercross: Round 16, Denver
ESPN — Top Rank Main Card: Shakur Stevenson vs. Óscar Valdez (Junior-Lightweights), Las Vegas
ESPNU — Miami at Georgia Tech
ESPN2 — Mississippi at Arkansas
ESPNU — Santa Clara at San Diego
|COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)
|2 p.m.
ESPNU — Harvard at Yale
|COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
|12 p.m.
ESPNU — Maryland at Michigan
ESPN2 — Florida at LSU
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Catalunya Championship, Third Round, PGA Catalunya Resort – Stadium Course, Girona, Spain
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Mexico Open, Third Round, Vidanta Vallarta, Vallarta, Mexico
CBS — PGA Tour: The Mexico Open, Third Round, Vidanta Vallarta, Vallarta, Mexico
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Insperity Invitational, Second Round, The Woodlands Country Club – Tournament Course, Woodlands, Texas
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Palos Verdes Championship, Third Round, Palos Verdes Golf Club, Palos Verdes Estates, Calif.
|MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
|4 p.m.
ESPN2 — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas
ESPN — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Rob Font vs. Marlon Vera (Bantamweights), Las Vegas
FS1 — LA Angels at Chicago White Sox
FS1 — Philadelphia at NY Mets
TNT — First Round: TBD
TNT — First Round: TBD
ABC — The 2022 NFL Draft: Rounds 4-7, Las Vegas
ESPN — The 2022 NFL Draft: Rounds 4-7, Las Vegas
NFLN — The 2022 NFL Draft: Rounds 4-7, Las Vegas
USA — Premier League: Liverpool at Newcastle United
USA — Premier League: Burnley at Watford
NBC — Premier League: Manchester City at Leeds United
FOX — Tampa Bay vs. Houston, Birmingham, Ala.
FOX — Pittsburgh vs. Michigan, Birmingham, Ala. —
|Sunday, May 1
|AUTO RACING
|11 a.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, zMAX Dragway, Concord, N.C. (Taped)
NBC — IndyCar Series: The Honda Indy Grand Prix Of Alabama, Barber Motorsports Park, Birmingham, Ala.
FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: The DuraMAX Drydene 400, Dover Motor Speedway, Dover, Delaware
NBC — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Hyundai Monterey Sports Car Championship, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Salinas, Calif.
FS1 — NHRA: The Circle K NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, zMAX Dragway, Concord, N.C. (Taped)
ESPN2 — Mississippi at Arkansas
ESPNU — UC Irvine at Long Beach St.
|COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)
|12 p.m.
ESPNU — Notre Dame at Syracuse
ESPN2 — Florida at LSU
ESPNU — Houston at South Florida
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Catalunya Championship, Final Round, PGA Catalunya Resort – Stadium Course, Girona, Spain
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Mexico Open, Final Round, Vidanta Vallarta, Vallarta, Mexico
CBS — PGA Tour: The Mexico Open, Final Round, Vidanta Vallarta, Vallarta, Mexico
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Insperity Invitational, Final Round, The Woodlands Country Club – Tournament Course, Woodlands, Texas
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Palos Verdes Championship, Final Round, Palos Verdes Golf Club, Palos Verdes Estates, Calif.
ESPN — Philadelphia at NY Mets
ESPN2 — Philadelphia at NY Mets (Kay-Rod Cast)
CBS — The Cooper Tires Invitational, 15/15 Bucking Battle, Billings, Mont. (Taped)
CBSSN — The Cooper Tires Invitational, Round 3 & Championship Round, Billings, Mont. (Taped)
USA — Premier League: Chelsea at Everton
USA — Premier League: Arsenal at West Ham United
ESPN — MLS: Philadelphia Union at Nashville SC
NBC — Team USA International Team Trials: Finals, Greensboro, N.C.
USA — Birmingham Stallions vs. New Orleans, Birmingham, Ala. —
