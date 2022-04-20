Sports on TV

On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
The Associated Press
April 20, 2022 1:00 pm
5 min read
      
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Monday, April 25
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.

TNT — First Round: TBD

10 p.m.

TNT — First Round: TBD

SOCCER (MEN’S)
3 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Leeds United at Crystal Palace —

Tuesday, April 26
MLB BASEBALL
7:30 p.m.

TBS — NY Mets at St. Louis

NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.

TNT — First Round: TBD

10 p.m.

TNT — First Round: TBD

NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.

ESPN — Edmonton at Pittsburgh

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — St. Louis at Colorado

SOCCER (MEN’S)
3 p.m.

CBS — UEFA Champions League: Real Madrid at Manchester City, Semifinal Leg 1 —

Wednesday, April 27
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.

TNT — First Round: TBD

10 p.m.

TNT — First Round: TBD

SOCCER (MEN’S)
3 p.m.

CBS — UEFA Champions League: Villarreal at Liverpool, Semifinal Leg 1

10:30 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Champions League: Seattle FC at Pumas UNAM, Final Leg 1 —

Thursday, April 28
COLLEGE BASEBALL
8 p.m.

ESPNU — Texas A&M at Vanderbilt

COLLEGE SOFTBALL
7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Oklahoma St. at Florida St.

GOLF
8 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Catalunya Championship, First Round, PGA Catalunya Resort – Stadium Course, Girona, Spain

3:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Mexico Open, First Round, Vidanta Vallarta, Vallarta, Mexico

6:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Palos Verdes Championship, First Round, Palos Verdes Golf Club, Palos Verdes Estates, Calif.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
9 p.m.

ESPN2 — PFL 2: Featherweights & Heavyweights (Main Card)

NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.

TNT — First Round: TBD

10 p.m.

TNT — First Round: TBD

NFL FOOTBALL
8 p.m.

ABC — The 2022 NFL Draft: Round 1, Las Vegas

ESPN — The 2022 NFL Draft: Round 1, Las Vegas

NFLN — The 2022 NFL Draft: Round 1, Las Vegas —

Friday, April 29
AUTO RACING
3 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Dover Motor Speedway, Dover, Delaware

7 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, zMAX Dragway, Concord, N.C.

COLLEGE BASEBALL
3 p.m.

ESPNU — Delaware St. at Norfolk St.

8 p.m.

ESPNU — Dallas Baptist at Illinois St.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL
6 p.m.

ESPNU — Oklahoma St. at Florida St.

GOLF
8 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Catalunya Championship, Second Round, PGA Catalunya Resort – Stadium Course, Girona, Spain

12 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Insperity Invitational, First Round, The Woodlands Country Club – Tournament Course, Woodlands, Texas

3:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Mexico Open, Second Round, Vidanta Vallarta, Vallarta, Mexico

6:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Palos Verdes Championship, Second Round, Palos Verdes Golf Club, Palos Verdes Estates, Calif.

NBA BASKETBALL
8:10 p.m.

ESPN — First Round: TBD

10:30 p.m.

ESPN — First Round: TBD

NFL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.

ABC — The 2022 NFL Draft: Rounds 2-3, Las Vegas

ESPN — The 2022 NFL Draft: Rounds 2-3, Las Vegas

NFLN — The 2022 NFL Draft: Rounds 2-3, Las Vegas

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — The 2022 NFL Draft: Rounds 2-3, Las Vegas —

Saturday, April 30
AUTO RACING
10:30 a.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Dover Motor Speedway, Dover, Delaware

1:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The A-GAME 200, Dover Motor Speedway, Dover, Delaware

3 p.m.

NBC — AMA Supercross: Round 16, Denver

BOXING
10 p.m.

ESPN — Top Rank Main Card: Shakur Stevenson vs. Óscar Valdez (Junior-Lightweights), Las Vegas

COLLEGE BASEBALL
4 p.m.

ESPNU — Miami at Georgia Tech

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Mississippi at Arkansas

ESPNU — Santa Clara at San Diego

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)
2 p.m.

ESPNU — Harvard at Yale

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
12 p.m.

ESPNU — Maryland at Michigan

COLLEGE SOFTBALL
12 p.m.

ESPN2 — Florida at LSU

GOLF
8 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Catalunya Championship, Third Round, PGA Catalunya Resort – Stadium Course, Girona, Spain

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Mexico Open, Third Round, Vidanta Vallarta, Vallarta, Mexico

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Mexico Open, Third Round, Vidanta Vallarta, Vallarta, Mexico

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Insperity Invitational, Second Round, The Woodlands Country Club – Tournament Course, Woodlands, Texas

6 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Palos Verdes Championship, Third Round, Palos Verdes Golf Club, Palos Verdes Estates, Calif.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
4 p.m.

ESPN2 — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas

7 p.m.

ESPN — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Rob Font vs. Marlon Vera (Bantamweights), Las Vegas

MLB BASEBALL
4 p.m.

FS1 — LA Angels at Chicago White Sox

7 p.m.

FS1 — Philadelphia at NY Mets

NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.

TNT — First Round: TBD

10 p.m.

TNT — First Round: TBD

NFL FOOTBALL
12 p.m.

ABC — The 2022 NFL Draft: Rounds 4-7, Las Vegas

ESPN — The 2022 NFL Draft: Rounds 4-7, Las Vegas

NFLN — The 2022 NFL Draft: Rounds 4-7, Las Vegas

SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Liverpool at Newcastle United

10 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Burnley at Watford

12:30 p.m.

NBC — Premier League: Manchester City at Leeds United

USFL FOOTBALL
4 p.m.

FOX — Tampa Bay vs. Houston, Birmingham, Ala.

8 p.m.

FOX — Pittsburgh vs. Michigan, Birmingham, Ala. —

Sunday, May 1
AUTO RACING
11 a.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, zMAX Dragway, Concord, N.C. (Taped)

1 p.m.

NBC — IndyCar Series: The Honda Indy Grand Prix Of Alabama, Barber Motorsports Park, Birmingham, Ala.

3 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: The DuraMAX Drydene 400, Dover Motor Speedway, Dover, Delaware

NBC — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Hyundai Monterey Sports Car Championship, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Salinas, Calif.

7 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: The Circle K NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, zMAX Dragway, Concord, N.C. (Taped)

COLLEGE BASEBALL
2 p.m.

ESPN2 — Mississippi at Arkansas

4 p.m.

ESPNU — UC Irvine at Long Beach St.

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)
12 p.m.

ESPNU — Notre Dame at Syracuse

COLLEGE SOFTBALL
12 p.m.

ESPN2 — Florida at LSU

2 p.m.

ESPNU — Houston at South Florida

GOLF
7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Catalunya Championship, Final Round, PGA Catalunya Resort – Stadium Course, Girona, Spain

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Mexico Open, Final Round, Vidanta Vallarta, Vallarta, Mexico

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Mexico Open, Final Round, Vidanta Vallarta, Vallarta, Mexico

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Insperity Invitational, Final Round, The Woodlands Country Club – Tournament Course, Woodlands, Texas

6 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Palos Verdes Championship, Final Round, Palos Verdes Golf Club, Palos Verdes Estates, Calif.

MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.

ESPN — Philadelphia at NY Mets

ESPN2 — Philadelphia at NY Mets (Kay-Rod Cast)

RODEO
2 p.m.

CBS — The Cooper Tires Invitational, 15/15 Bucking Battle, Billings, Mont. (Taped)

8 p.m.

CBSSN — The Cooper Tires Invitational, Round 3 & Championship Round, Billings, Mont. (Taped)

SOCCER (MEN’S)
9 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Chelsea at Everton

11:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Arsenal at West Ham United

4 p.m.

ESPN — MLS: Philadelphia Union at Nashville SC

SWIMMING
12 p.m.

NBC — Team USA International Team Trials: Finals, Greensboro, N.C.

USFL FOOTBALL
2:30 p.m.

USA — Birmingham Stallions vs. New Orleans, Birmingham, Ala. —

Top Stories