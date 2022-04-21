Sports on TV

On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
The Associated Press
April 21, 2022 2:45 pm
5 min read
      
Adv16
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Monday, April 18
COLLEGE BASEBALL

FS1 — Arizona at Creighton

NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.

TNT — First-Round Playoff: TBD

10 p.m.

TNT — First-Round Playoff: TBD

Tuesday, April 19
MLB BASEBALL
10 p.m.

TBS — Atlanta at LA Dodgers

NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.

TNT — First-Round Playoff: TBD

10 p.m.

TNT — First-Round Playoff: TBD

NHL HOCKEY
10 p.m.

ESPN — Los Angeles at Anaheim

SOCCER (MEN’S)
2:30 p.m.

ESPNU — DFB-Pokal: SC Freiburg at Hamburg, Semifinal

3 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Manchester United at Liverpool

Wednesday, April 20
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
7 p.m.

ESPN — Virginia Tech at Tennessee

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
5 p.m.

ESPNU — Penn at Princeton

NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.

TNT — First-Round Playoff: TBD

10 p.m.

TNT — First-Round Playoff: TBD

SOCCER (MEN’S)
2:30 p.m.

ESPNU — DFB-Pokal: FC Union Berlin at RB Leipzig, Semifinal

3 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Arsenal at Chelsea

10 p.m.

FS1 — Liga MX: Atlas at Monterrey

Thursday, April 21
COLLEGE BASEBALL
8 p.m.

ESPNU — Missouri at LSU

COLLEGE SOFTBALL
8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Clemson at Florida St.

GOLF
8 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The ISPS Handa Championship, First Round, Lakes Course, Tarragona, Spain

3:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, First Round, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La.

6:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The LA Open, First Round, Wilshire Country Club, Los Angeles

NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.

TNT — First-Round Playoff: TBD

10 p.m.

TNT — First-Round Playoff: TBD

NHL HOCKEY
8 p.m.

ESPN — Toronto at Tampa Bay

SOCCER (MEN’S)
3 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Southampton at Burnley

Friday, April 22
AUTO RACING
7:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Enzo and Dino Ferrari Racetrack, Imola, Italy

10:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Enzo and Dino Ferrari Racetrack, Imola, Italy

5:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.

7 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Houston Raceway Park, Houston

6:25 a.m. (Saturday)

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Enzo and Dino Ferrari Racetrack, Imola, Italy

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
6 p.m.

ESPNU — Syracuse at Boston College

COLLEGE SOFTBALL
8 p.m.

ESPNU — Arkansas at Florida

GOLF
8 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The ISPS Handa Championship, Second Round, Lakes Course, Tarragona, Spain

12 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The ClubCorp Classic, First Round, Las Colinas Country Club, Irving, Texas

3:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, Second Round, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La.

6:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The LA Open, Second Round, Wilshire Country Club, Los Angeles

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
10 p.m.

SHO — Bellator 278: Juliana Velasquez vs. Liz Carmouche (Flyweights), Honolulu

NBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.

ESPN — First-Round Playoff: TBD

10:30 p.m.

ESPN — First-Round Playoff: TBD

USFL FOOTBALL
8 p.m.

USA — Michigan vs. New Jersey, Birmingham, Ala.

Saturday, April 23
AUTO RACING
6:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Enzo and Dino Ferrari Racetrack, Imola, Italy

10:25 a.m.

ESPN — Formula 1: Qualifying, Enzo and Dino Ferrari Racetrack, Imola, Italy

11 a.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.

1 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: The General Tire 200, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.

3 p.m.

NBC — AMA Supercross: Round 15, Foxborough, Mass.

4 p.m.

FOX — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Ag-Pro 300, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.

COLLEGE BASEBALL
4:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Mississippi St. at Mississippi

COLLEGE SOFTBALL
2 p.m.

ESPNU — LSU at Georgia

2:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Arkansas at Florida

7:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Texas at Oklahoma St.

GOLF
8 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The ISPS Handa Championship, Third Round, Lakes Course, Tarragona, Spain

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, Third Round, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La.

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, Third Round, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The ClubCorp Classic, Second Round, Las Colinas Country Club, Irving, Texas

7 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The LA Open, Third Round, Wilshire Country Club, Los Angeles

LACROSSE (MEN’S)
8:30 p.m.

ESPNU — NLL: Georgia at Panther City

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
10:30 p.m.

SHO — Bellator 279: Chris Cyborg vs. Arlene Blencowe (Featherweights), Honolulu

MLB BASEBALL
4 p.m.

FS1 — Chicago at Minnesota

NBA BASKETBALL
2 p.m.

TNT — First-Round Playoff: TBD

4:30 p.m.

TNT — First-Round Playoff: TBD

8:10 p.m.

ESPN — First-Round Playoff: TBD

10:30 p.m.

ESPN — First-Round Playoff: TBD

NHL HOCKEY
3 p.m.

ABC — NY Rangers at Boston

SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Manchester United at Arsenal

10 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Watford at Manchester City

12:25 p.m.

ABC — Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund at Bayern Munich

12:30 p.m.

NBC — Premier League: TBA

5 p.m.

ESPN — MLS: Chicago FC at Minnesota United FC

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
1 p.m.

CBS — NWSL Challenge Cup: Washington at North Carolina

USFL FOOTBALL
12 p.m.

FOX — Pittsburgh vs. Philadelphia, Birmingham, Ala.

7 p.m.

FS1 — Birmingham vs. Houston, Birmingham, Ala.

Sunday, April 24
AUTO RACING
8:55 a.m.

ESPN — Formula 1: The Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Enzo and Dino Ferrari Racetrack, Imola, Italy

10:30 a.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Houston Raceway Park, Houston (Taped)

3 p.m.

FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: The GEICO 500, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: The NHRA SpringNationals, Houston Raceway Park, Houston (Taped)

BOWLING
12 p.m.

FS1 — PBA Playoffs: Quarterfinals, Lake Wales, Fla. (Taped)

COLLEGE BASEBALL
2 p.m.

ESPN2 — Georgia at Alabama

ESPNU — North Carolina at Virginia

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
6 p.m.

ESPNU — Jackson St. Spring Game: From Jackson, Miss.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL
12 p.m.

ESPN2 — Ohio St. at Michigan

ESPNU — LSU at Georgia

GOLF
8 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The ISPS Handa Championship, Final Round, Lakes Course, Tarragona, Spain

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, Final Round, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La.

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, Final Round, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The ClubCorp Classic, Final Round, Las Colinas Country Club, Irving, Texas

7 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The LA Open, Final Round, Wilshire Country Club, Los Angeles

MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.

ESPN — Milwaukee at Philadelphia

NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.

TNT — First-Round Playoff: TBD

NHL HOCKEY
4 p.m.

TNT — Pittsburgh at Philadelphia

RUGBY (MEN’S)
2:30 p.m.

FS1 — MLR: New England at Rugby New York

SOCCER (MEN’S)
9 a.m.

USA — Premier League: West Ham United at Chelsea

11:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Everton at Liverpool

1 p.m.

ESPN — MLS: Atlanta United FC at Inter Miami CF

3:30 p.m.

ESPN — MLS: NY Red Bulls at Orlando City SC

5 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: LA FC at FC Cincinnati

USFL FOOTBALL
3 p.m.

NBC — New Orleans vs. Tampa Bay, Birmingham, Ala.

Top Stories