Spring Training Glance

All Times Eastern
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|Los Angeles
|11
|5
|.688
|Texas
|10
|6
|.625
|Houston
|8
|5
|.615
|Toronto
|9
|6
|.600
|Boston
|11
|8
|.579
|Seattle
|9
|7
|.563
|Baltimore
|8
|8
|.500
|Kansas City
|8
|8
|.500
|Chicago
|9
|10
|.474
|Minnesota
|9
|10
|.474
|New York
|8
|10
|.444
|Detroit
|7
|9
|.438
|Tampa Bay
|6
|10
|.375
|Cleveland
|7
|12
|.368
|Oakland
|5
|10
|.333
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|St. Louis
|9
|5
|.643
|Chicago
|11
|7
|.611
|Cincinnati
|10
|7
|.588
|Philadelphia
|9
|7
|.563
|Atlanta
|8
|7
|.533
|San Francisco
|8
|7
|.533
|Arizona
|11
|10
|.524
|Miami
|7
|7
|.500
|New York
|7
|7
|.500
|Pittsburgh
|7
|7
|.500
|Colorado
|8
|9
|.471
|Milwaukee
|7
|9
|.438
|San Diego
|7
|9
|.438
|Los Angeles
|4
|9
|.308
|Washington
|4
|11
|.267
___
Monday’s Games
N.Y. Mets 3, Houston 3
Detroit 4, Toronto 2
Minnesota 2, Boston 0
N.Y. Yankees 5, Philadelphia 2
St. Louis 4, Washington 3
Atlanta 8, Tampa Bay 2
Pittsburgh 9, Baltimore 3
Chicago Cubs 15, Chicago White Sox 9
Cincinnati 10, Kansas City 6
San Francisco 5, Oakland 3
San Diego 11, Texas 5
Seattle 6, Arizona (ss) 3
L.A. Angels 10, L.A. Dodgers 4
Arizona (ss) 3, Cleveland 1
Milwaukee 8, Colorado 7
Tuesday’s Games
St. Louis 7, Miami 0
Philadelphia 5, Pittsburgh 1
Washington 14, N.Y. Mets 0
Atlanta 1, Tampa Bay 0
Boston 10, Minnesota 6
Detroit 5, N.Y. Yankees 3
Toronto 2, Baltimore 1
Cincinnati 12, Seattle 9
Texas 11, Chicago Cubs 5
Milwaukee 5, Kansas City 4
Chicago White Sox 9, San Diego 6
Arizona 3, Cleveland (ss) 1
Oakland 7, San Francisco 7
Colorado 10, Cleveland (ss) 3
L.A. Angels vs. L.A. Dodgers at Los Angeles, California, 9:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Philadelphia vs. Tampa Bay at St. Petersburg, Florida, 12:35 p.m.
Baltimore at Detroit, cancelled
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
