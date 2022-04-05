Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Spring Training Glance

The Associated Press
April 5, 2022 8:47 pm
< a min read
      

All Times Eastern

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct.
Los Angeles 11 5 .688
Texas 10 6 .625
Houston 8 5 .615
Toronto 9 6 .600
Boston 11 8 .579
Seattle 9 7 .563
Baltimore 8 8 .500
Kansas City 8 8 .500
Chicago 9 10 .474
Minnesota 9 10 .474
New York 8 10 .444
Detroit 7 9 .438
Tampa Bay 6 10 .375
Cleveland 7 12 .368
Oakland 5 10 .333

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct.
St. Louis 9 5 .643
Chicago 11 7 .611
Cincinnati 10 7 .588
Philadelphia 9 7 .563
Atlanta 8 7 .533
San Francisco 8 7 .533
Arizona 11 10 .524
Miami 7 7 .500
New York 7 7 .500
Pittsburgh 7 7 .500
Colorado 8 9 .471
Milwaukee 7 9 .438
San Diego 7 9 .438
Los Angeles 4 9 .308
Washington 4 11 .267

___

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 3, Houston 3

Detroit 4, Toronto 2

        Insight by Veritas: Federal systems house troves of data that make them likely ransomware targets: personally identifiable information, financial records, and highly classified files. CISA, DISA and FHFA share tips on how to make agency systems less desirable targets.

Minnesota 2, Boston 0

N.Y. Yankees 5, Philadelphia 2

St. Louis 4, Washington 3

Atlanta 8, Tampa Bay 2

Pittsburgh 9, Baltimore 3

Chicago Cubs 15, Chicago White Sox 9

Cincinnati 10, Kansas City 6

San Francisco 5, Oakland 3

        Read more: Sports News

San Diego 11, Texas 5

Seattle 6, Arizona (ss) 3

L.A. Angels 10, L.A. Dodgers 4

Arizona (ss) 3, Cleveland 1

Milwaukee 8, Colorado 7

Tuesday’s Games

St. Louis 7, Miami 0

Philadelphia 5, Pittsburgh 1

        Sign up for our daily newsletter so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Washington 14, N.Y. Mets 0

Atlanta 1, Tampa Bay 0

Boston 10, Minnesota 6

Detroit 5, N.Y. Yankees 3

Toronto 2, Baltimore 1

Cincinnati 12, Seattle 9

Texas 11, Chicago Cubs 5

Milwaukee 5, Kansas City 4

Chicago White Sox 9, San Diego 6

Arizona 3, Cleveland (ss) 1

Oakland 7, San Francisco 7

Colorado 10, Cleveland (ss) 3

L.A. Angels vs. L.A. Dodgers at Los Angeles, California, 9:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Philadelphia vs. Tampa Bay at St. Petersburg, Florida, 12:35 p.m.

Baltimore at Detroit, cancelled

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|12 Microsoft Envision: Episode 4
4|12 Knock Your File Storage Security...
4|12 CHARLIE MIKE '22: Perfecting Your...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories