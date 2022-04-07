Spring Training Glance

All Times Eastern
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|Los Angeles
|11
|6
|.647
|Texas
|10
|6
|.625
|Houston
|8
|5
|.615
|Toronto
|9
|6
|.600
|Boston
|11
|8
|.579
|Seattle
|9
|7
|.563
|Baltimore
|8
|8
|.500
|Kansas City
|8
|8
|.500
|Chicago
|9
|10
|.474
|Minnesota
|9
|10
|.474
|New York
|8
|10
|.444
|Detroit
|7
|9
|.438
|Cleveland
|7
|12
|.368
|Tampa Bay
|6
|11
|.353
|Oakland
|5
|10
|.333
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|St. Louis
|9
|5
|.643
|Chicago
|11
|7
|.611
|Cincinnati
|10
|7
|.588
|Philadelphia
|10
|7
|.588
|Atlanta
|8
|7
|.533
|San Francisco
|8
|7
|.533
|Arizona
|11
|10
|.524
|Miami
|7
|7
|.500
|New York
|7
|7
|.500
|Pittsburgh
|7
|7
|.500
|Colorado
|8
|9
|.471
|Milwaukee
|7
|9
|.438
|San Diego
|7
|9
|.438
|Los Angeles
|5
|9
|.357
|Washington
|4
|11
|.267
___
Wednesday’s Games
Philadelphia 9, Tampa Bay 2
Baltimore at Detroit, cancelled
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
Friday’s Games
No games scheduled
Saturday’s Games
No games scheduled
