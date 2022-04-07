Trending:
Spring Training Glance

The Associated Press
April 7, 2022 11:21 pm
< a min read
      

All Times Eastern

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct.
Los Angeles 11 6 .647
Texas 10 6 .625
Houston 8 5 .615
Toronto 9 6 .600
Boston 11 8 .579
Seattle 9 7 .563
Baltimore 8 8 .500
Kansas City 8 8 .500
Chicago 9 10 .474
Minnesota 9 10 .474
New York 8 10 .444
Detroit 7 9 .438
Cleveland 7 12 .368
Tampa Bay 6 11 .353
Oakland 5 10 .333

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct.
St. Louis 9 5 .643
Chicago 11 7 .611
Cincinnati 10 7 .588
Philadelphia 10 7 .588
Atlanta 8 7 .533
San Francisco 8 7 .533
Arizona 11 10 .524
Miami 7 7 .500
New York 7 7 .500
Pittsburgh 7 7 .500
Colorado 8 9 .471
Milwaukee 7 9 .438
San Diego 7 9 .438
Los Angeles 5 9 .357
Washington 4 11 .267

___

Wednesday’s Games

Philadelphia 9, Tampa Bay 2

Baltimore at Detroit, cancelled

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

No games scheduled

Saturday’s Games

No games scheduled

Top Stories