Springer homers twice, powers Blue Jays past Astros 2-1

TORONTO (AP) — George Springer homered twice against his former team, leading José Berríos and the Toronto Blue Jays over Houston 2-1 Saturday and snapping the Astros’ season-long winning streak at four.

Springer’s leadoff homer in the first was the 46th of his career. Starting at DH, Springer connected again in the third, the 19th multi-homer game of his career.

Berríos (2-0) gave up seven hits, struck out five and walked two. Adam Cimber pitched one inning, Tim Mayza went 1 1-3 innings and Jordan Romano threw a perfect ninth for his 10th save in 11 chances.

Yordan Alvarez homered off Berríos to begin the fourth, his sixth. Luis Garcia (1-1) allowed five hits in six innings.

Toronto improved to 8-2 in one-run games. The Blue Jays have not lost back-to-back games since Sept. 24, 2021, an MLB-best 29-game stretch.

DIAMONDBACKS 2, CARDINALS 0

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Merrill Kelly threw seven shutout innings and Ketel Marte and Nick Ahmed homered in the eighth inning, sending Arizona past St. Louis.

Marte led off the eight by taking a 1-1 changeup off Miles Mikolas (1-1) into the right field bullpen for his first homer of the season. One out later, Ahmed sent a 1-1 fastball into the left field bullpen for his second homer.

Kelly (2-1) pitched seven scoreless innings, holding the Cardinals to two hits with four strikeouts and one hit batter. He’s allowed four total earned runs in his first five starts. Ian Kennedy pitched the ninth and earned his first save.

Mikolas pitched 7 1/3 innings, allowing four hits with seven strikeouts and no walks in his fifth start of 2022.

TWINS 9, RAYS 1

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Kyle Garlick hit two home runs off starter Shane McClanahan and Minnesota beat Tampa Bay.

Carlos Correa had three hits for the Twins, who have won eight of nine. Cody Stashak (2-0) got the win in relief.

McClanahan (1-2) struck out a career-high 11 in five innings, giving up three runs on four hits, including Garlick’s two homers. The left-hander leads the American League with 42 strikeouts.

Taylor Walls hit his first home run in the second inning off Twins starter Chris Archer, one of four hits for Tampa Bay, which had a three-game winning streak halted.

GUARDIANS 3, ATHLETICS 1

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Pinch-hitter Richie Palacios hit a two-out, two-run double in the ninth inning and Cleveland took advantage of a key error to beat Oakland.

It was 1-all with one out in the Cleveland ninth with a runner on first when Oscar Mercado hit a potential double-play grounder to rookie second baseman Nick Allen, who misplayed it for an error. Palacios hit a towering double on a 3-1 pitch from Dany Jiménez (1-1).

Nick Sandlin (1-1) earned the win and Emmanuel Clase picked up his fourth save for the Guardians, who won their second straight after a seven-game losing streak..

Sheldon Neuse homered for the A’s, who have lost five of seven.

GIANTS 9, NATIONALS 3

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Jason Vosler homered and Darin Ruf had three hits as San Francisco overcame the absence of several players due to COVID-19 and beat Washington.

Giants starter Logan Webb (3-1) gave up a career-high 11 hits in six innings. He struck out three, walked one and allowed three runs.

The Giants snapped a two-game skid with their sixth win in eight games.

Nationals starter Joan Adon (1-4) gave up four runs in four-plus innings of four-hit ball. He struck out five and walked three as the Nationals lost for the ninth time in 10 games.

WHITE SOX 4, ANGELS 0

CHICAGO (AP) — Tim Anderson and Luis Robert homered to help the Chicago end the Angels’ six-game winning streak.

Josh Harrison, AJ Pollock and Anderson had two hits apiece for the White Sox, who won for the second time in 12 games.

Vince Velasquez (1-2) held the Angels to four hits and struck out six in 5 2/3 innings.

Tyler Wade had two hits for the AL West-leading Angels, who were trying to climb to eight games above .500 for the first time since June 10, 2018. Three-time MVP Mike Trout and reigning MVP Shohei Ohtani were a combined 0 for 8 with two strikeouts. José Suarez (0-2) took the loss.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.