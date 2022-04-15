St. Louis 10, Milwaukee 1

St. Louis Milwaukee ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 40 10 14 10 Totals 33 1 6 1 Carlson rf 5 1 0 0 Wong 2b-ss 4 0 0 0 Goldschmidt 1b 5 1 1 1 Adames ss 3 0 0 0 O’Neill lf 5 2 3 0 Brosseau ss-p 0 0 0 0 Dickerson lf 0 0 0 0 Yelich dh 4 0 0 0 Arenado 3b 3 2 2 3 Hiura 2b 0 0 0 0 DeJong ss 0 0 0 0 McCutchen lf 4 1 1 0 Nootbaar dh 3 1 0 0 Tellez 1b 3 0 1 0 Bader cf 5 1 2 2 Renfroe rf 4 0 2 0 Knizner c 5 0 3 2 Narváez c 4 0 1 1 Sosa ss-3b 5 1 2 0 Taylor cf 3 0 1 0 Edman 2b 4 1 1 2 Peterson 3b 4 0 0 0

St. Louis 420 020 002 — 10 Milwaukee 000 000 100 — 1

DP_St. Louis 0, Milwaukee 1. LOB_St. Louis 9, Milwaukee 8. 2B_O’Neill (1), Goldschmidt (1). HR_Edman (3), Arenado (4). SB_Bader (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

St. Louis Mikolas W,1-0 6 2-3 3 1 1 1 7 Wittgren 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 Pallante 2 2 0 0 1 1

Milwaukee Peralta L,0-1 3 7 6 6 2 4 Ureña 3 3 2 2 1 2 Milner 2 1 0 0 0 1 Suter 0 2 2 2 1 0 Brosseau 1 1 0 0 1 0

Suter pitched to 3 batters in the 9th.

HBP_Peralta (Carlson), Wittgren (Taylor).

Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Bill Welke; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Lance Barrett.

T_3:10. A_26,874 (41,900).

