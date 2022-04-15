Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

St. Louis 10, Milwaukee 1

The Associated Press
April 15, 2022 11:44 pm
< a min read
      
St. Louis Milwaukee
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 40 10 14 10 Totals 33 1 6 1
Carlson rf 5 1 0 0 Wong 2b-ss 4 0 0 0
Goldschmidt 1b 5 1 1 1 Adames ss 3 0 0 0
O’Neill lf 5 2 3 0 Brosseau ss-p 0 0 0 0
Dickerson lf 0 0 0 0 Yelich dh 4 0 0 0
Arenado 3b 3 2 2 3 Hiura 2b 0 0 0 0
DeJong ss 0 0 0 0 McCutchen lf 4 1 1 0
Nootbaar dh 3 1 0 0 Tellez 1b 3 0 1 0
Bader cf 5 1 2 2 Renfroe rf 4 0 2 0
Knizner c 5 0 3 2 Narváez c 4 0 1 1
Sosa ss-3b 5 1 2 0 Taylor cf 3 0 1 0
Edman 2b 4 1 1 2 Peterson 3b 4 0 0 0
St. Louis 420 020 002 10
Milwaukee 000 000 100 1

DP_St. Louis 0, Milwaukee 1. LOB_St. Louis 9, Milwaukee 8. 2B_O’Neill (1), Goldschmidt (1). HR_Edman (3), Arenado (4). SB_Bader (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
St. Louis
Mikolas W,1-0 6 2-3 3 1 1 1 7
Wittgren 1-3 1 0 0 0 0
Pallante 2 2 0 0 1 1
Milwaukee
Peralta L,0-1 3 7 6 6 2 4
Ureña 3 3 2 2 1 2
Milner 2 1 0 0 0 1
Suter 0 2 2 2 1 0
Brosseau 1 1 0 0 1 0

Suter pitched to 3 batters in the 9th.

HBP_Peralta (Carlson), Wittgren (Taylor).

        Insight by IBM: Join moderator Tom Temin, Steven Hernandez from the Department of Education and IBM's Koos Lodewijkx and Chris Crummey in this exclusive webinar as they discuss zero trust and cybersecurity.

Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Bill Welke; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Lance Barrett.

T_3:10. A_26,874 (41,900).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|22 Services MAC on the Horizon! How to...
4|22 2022 Procurement Playbook - DOE -...
4|22 AWS Georgia Public Sector Innovation...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories