St. Louis 2, Miami 0

|St. Louis
|
|
|
|
|
|Miami
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|31
|2
|5
|2
|
|Totals
|32
|0
|5
|0
|
|Edman 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Soler lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Goldschmidt 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cooper dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|O’Neill lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Berti pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Arenado 3b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Sánchez cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dickerson dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Aguilar 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Nootbaar rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|García rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|DeJong ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wendle 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Molina c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Anderson ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bader cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Stallings c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Rojas ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Chisholm Jr. 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|St. Louis
|000
|000
|002
|—
|2
|Miami
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
E_Molina (1), Chisholm Jr. (2). DP_St. Louis 0, Miami 1. LOB_St. Louis 4, Miami 8. HR_Arenado (5). SB_Goldschmidt (2), Edman (1).
|St. Louis
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Mikolas
|5
|
|4
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Pallante
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Cabrera W,1-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Gallegos S,3-3
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Miami
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Alcantara
|8
|
|4
|0
|0
|1
|6
|Bender L,0-2
|1
|
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
Mikolas pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.
HBP_Mikolas (Sánchez).
Umpires_Home, Tom Hallion; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Mark Ripperger.
T_3:03. A_8,655 (36,742).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.