St. Louis 2, Miami 0

The Associated Press
April 20, 2022 10:06 pm
< a min read
      
St. Louis Miami
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 31 2 5 2 Totals 32 0 5 0
Edman 2b 4 0 2 0 Soler lf 4 0 0 0
Goldschmidt 1b 3 0 0 0 Cooper dh 3 0 1 0
O’Neill lf 3 1 0 0 Berti pr-dh 0 0 0 0
Arenado 3b 4 1 1 2 Sánchez cf 3 0 0 0
Dickerson dh 4 0 0 0 Aguilar 1b 4 0 1 0
Nootbaar rf 4 0 0 0 García rf 4 0 1 0
DeJong ss 3 0 0 0 Wendle 3b 3 0 0 0
Molina c 3 0 1 0 Anderson ph 0 0 0 0
Bader cf 3 0 1 0 Stallings c 4 0 0 0
Rojas ss 4 0 1 0
Chisholm Jr. 2b 3 0 1 0
St. Louis 000 000 002 2
Miami 000 000 000 0

E_Molina (1), Chisholm Jr. (2). DP_St. Louis 0, Miami 1. LOB_St. Louis 4, Miami 8. HR_Arenado (5). SB_Goldschmidt (2), Edman (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
St. Louis
Mikolas 5 4 0 0 0 5
Pallante 2 0 0 0 0 3
Cabrera W,1-0 1 0 0 0 1 1
Gallegos S,3-3 1 1 0 0 1 2
Miami
Alcantara 8 4 0 0 1 6
Bender L,0-2 1 1 2 2 1 2

Mikolas pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.

HBP_Mikolas (Sánchez).

Umpires_Home, Tom Hallion; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Mark Ripperger.

T_3:03. A_8,655 (36,742).

