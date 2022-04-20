St. Louis 2, Miami 0

St. Louis Miami ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 31 2 5 2 Totals 32 0 5 0 Edman 2b 4 0 2 0 Soler lf 4 0 0 0 Goldschmidt 1b 3 0 0 0 Cooper dh 3 0 1 0 O’Neill lf 3 1 0 0 Berti pr-dh 0 0 0 0 Arenado 3b 4 1 1 2 Sánchez cf 3 0 0 0 Dickerson dh 4 0 0 0 Aguilar 1b 4 0 1 0 Nootbaar rf 4 0 0 0 García rf 4 0 1 0 DeJong ss 3 0 0 0 Wendle 3b 3 0 0 0 Molina c 3 0 1 0 Anderson ph 0 0 0 0 Bader cf 3 0 1 0 Stallings c 4 0 0 0 Rojas ss 4 0 1 0 Chisholm Jr. 2b 3 0 1 0

St. Louis 000 000 002 — 2 Miami 000 000 000 — 0

E_Molina (1), Chisholm Jr. (2). DP_St. Louis 0, Miami 1. LOB_St. Louis 4, Miami 8. HR_Arenado (5). SB_Goldschmidt (2), Edman (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

St. Louis Mikolas 5 4 0 0 0 5 Pallante 2 0 0 0 0 3 Cabrera W,1-0 1 0 0 0 1 1 Gallegos S,3-3 1 1 0 0 1 2

Miami Alcantara 8 4 0 0 1 6 Bender L,0-2 1 1 2 2 1 2

Mikolas pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.

HBP_Mikolas (Sánchez).

Umpires_Home, Tom Hallion; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Mark Ripperger.

T_3:03. A_8,655 (36,742).

