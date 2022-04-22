St. Louis 4, Cincinnati 2

|St. Louis
|
|
|
|
|
|Cincinnati
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|36
|4
|10
|3
|
|Totals
|34
|2
|9
|2
|
|Carlson rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|K.Farmer ss
|5
|0
|0
|1
|
|Goldschmidt 1b
|5
|0
|3
|2
|
|Drury dh
|5
|0
|2
|1
|
|O’Neill lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pham lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Arenado 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Votto 1b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|Dickerson dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Senzel cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Edman 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Aquino rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Nootbaar cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Friedl ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bader cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lopez 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Sosa ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Garcia c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Knizner c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Moran 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|St. Louis
|100
|210
|000
|—
|4
|Cincinnati
|000
|010
|001
|—
|2
E_Pham (1). DP_St. Louis 2, Cincinnati 1. LOB_St. Louis 12, Cincinnati 9. 2B_Moran (1).
|St. Louis
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Matz W,2-1
|5
|
|7
|1
|1
|2
|6
|Wittgren H,3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Helsley H,3
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Cabrera H,3
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Gallegos S,4-4
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Cincinnati
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Greene L,1-2
|3
|1-3
|4
|3
|3
|4
|3
|Hoffman
|1
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Cessa
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Moreta
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Diaz
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|B.Farmer
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
Matz pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.
HBP_Greene (Sosa), Cabrera (Votto). WP_Gallegos.
Umpires_Home, Shane Livensparger; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Brian O’Nora; Third, Chad Fairchild.
T_3:19. A_20,470 (42,319).
