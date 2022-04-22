On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Sports News

St. Louis 4, Cincinnati 2

The Associated Press
April 22, 2022 10:17 pm
< a min read
      
St. Louis Cincinnati
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 36 4 10 3 Totals 34 2 9 2
Carlson rf 4 1 2 0 K.Farmer ss 5 0 0 1
Goldschmidt 1b 5 0 3 2 Drury dh 5 0 2 1
O’Neill lf 5 0 0 0 Pham lf 3 0 0 0
Arenado 3b 4 0 2 0 Votto 1b 3 0 2 0
Dickerson dh 4 1 1 0 Senzel cf 4 0 0 0
Edman 2b 3 0 1 0 Aquino rf 2 0 0 0
Nootbaar cf 3 1 1 1 Friedl ph-rf 1 0 0 0
Bader cf 1 0 0 0 Lopez 2b 4 1 2 0
Sosa ss 3 1 0 0 Garcia c 3 1 1 0
Knizner c 4 0 0 0 Moran 3b 4 0 2 0
St. Louis 100 210 000 4
Cincinnati 000 010 001 2

E_Pham (1). DP_St. Louis 2, Cincinnati 1. LOB_St. Louis 12, Cincinnati 9. 2B_Moran (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
St. Louis
Matz W,2-1 5 7 1 1 2 6
Wittgren H,3 1 0 0 0 1 0
Helsley H,3 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 3
Cabrera H,3 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Gallegos S,4-4 1 2 1 1 0 0
Cincinnati
Greene L,1-2 3 1-3 4 3 3 4 3
Hoffman 1 2-3 3 1 1 1 1
Cessa 1 1 0 0 0 1
Moreta 1 1 0 0 0 0
Diaz 1 0 0 0 0 0
B.Farmer 1 1 0 0 1 2

Matz pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.

HBP_Greene (Sosa), Cabrera (Votto). WP_Gallegos.

Umpires_Home, Shane Livensparger; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Brian O’Nora; Third, Chad Fairchild.

T_3:19. A_20,470 (42,319).

Top Stories