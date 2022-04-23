St. Louis 5, Cincinnati 0

|St. Louis
|
|
|
|
|
|Cincinnati
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|36
|5
|10
|5
|
|Totals
|26
|0
|3
|0
|
|Edman 2b
|3
|2
|1
|1
|
|Naquin rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Goldschmidt 1b
|5
|0
|2
|2
|
|Drury dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Carlson rf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|
|Pham lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Arenado 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Votto 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dickerson dh
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|K.Farmer ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pujols ph-dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Senzel cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Nootbaar lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Moran 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bader cf
|2
|2
|0
|0
|
|Lopez 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|DeJong ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Garcia c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Knizner c
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|St. Louis
|010
|012
|010
|—
|5
|Cincinnati
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
DP_St. Louis 2, Cincinnati 1. LOB_St. Louis 10, Cincinnati 4. 2B_Knizner (2), Goldschmidt (3), Senzel (2). SB_Bader 3 (4), Nootbaar (1).
|St. Louis
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Hudson W,1-1
|6
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|4
|4
|Pallante
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Whitley
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Cincinnati
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Mahle L,1-2
|4
|1-3
|5
|2
|2
|3
|3
|Warren
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Sims
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Wilson
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Strickland
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Moreta
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP_Hudson (K.Farmer), Sims (Edman).
Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Brian O’Nora; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Shane Livensparger.
T_3:13. A_28,598 (42,319).
