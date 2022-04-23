On Air: Motley Fool Money
St. Louis 5, Cincinnati 0

The Associated Press
April 23, 2022 7:44 pm
< a min read
      
St. Louis Cincinnati
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 36 5 10 5 Totals 26 0 3 0
Edman 2b 3 2 1 1 Naquin rf 3 0 0 0
Goldschmidt 1b 5 0 2 2 Drury dh 3 0 0 0
Carlson rf 5 0 2 0 Pham lf 4 0 0 0
Arenado 3b 5 0 1 0 Votto 1b 4 0 0 0
Dickerson dh 3 0 1 1 K.Farmer ss 1 0 0 0
Pujols ph-dh 2 0 0 0 Senzel cf 3 0 1 0
Nootbaar lf 5 0 1 0 Moran 3b 3 0 0 0
Bader cf 2 2 0 0 Lopez 2b 2 0 1 0
DeJong ss 3 0 0 0 Garcia c 3 0 1 0
Knizner c 3 1 2 1
St. Louis 010 012 010 5
Cincinnati 000 000 000 0

DP_St. Louis 2, Cincinnati 1. LOB_St. Louis 10, Cincinnati 4. 2B_Knizner (2), Goldschmidt (3), Senzel (2). SB_Bader 3 (4), Nootbaar (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
St. Louis
Hudson W,1-1 6 2-3 2 0 0 4 4
Pallante 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1
Whitley 1 0 0 0 0 1
Cincinnati
Mahle L,1-2 4 1-3 5 2 2 3 3
Warren 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
Sims 1 2 2 2 0 1
Wilson 1 1 0 0 0 1
Strickland 1 1 1 1 2 1
Moreta 1 0 0 0 0 2

HBP_Hudson (K.Farmer), Sims (Edman).

Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Brian O’Nora; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Shane Livensparger.

T_3:13. A_28,598 (42,319).

Sports News

Top Stories